Respawn Unveils Gameplay Footage From 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order'

Respawn showed off the first gameplay from its upcoming Jedi-centric action game, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” at EA Play on Saturday. The footage shows Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) fighting for survival in a galaxy under new Imperial rule.

The fifteen-minute preview of “Fallen Order” takes place on Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk, where Kestis fights his way into an Imperial refinery to free a number of enslaved Wookiees. The mission, Respawn said, occurs about three hours into the game, and will find the player swinging from vines, using Force powers to alter the environment, climbing and running on walls, performing “thoughtful” lightsaber maneuvers, and slowing down time.

Forest Whitaker, it turns out, will reprise his role as Saw Gerrera from the film “Rogue One.” The footage also showed BD-1, the new droid voiced by original “Star Wars” sound designer Ben Burtt; classic stormtroopers and scout troopers; the game’s original Purge Trooper (first glimpsed in a recent Marvel “Darth Vader” comic by Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli), which acts as a recurring miniboss; an Imperial KX-series security droid; and giant alien spiders.

"Rogue One's" Saw Gerrera

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which is being held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Nintendo’s also hosting a number of esports tournaments throughout Saturday afternoon.

Microsoft will hold its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also have press conferences scheduled that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

