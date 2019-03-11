Respawn Banned 355,000 ‘Apex Legends’ Cheaters in ‘Ongoing War’

Respawn Entertainment banned over 355,000 cheaters in its hit battle royale game, “Apex Legends” on PC via Easy-Anti-Cheat. But, the studio stated that the fight against cheaters is an “ongoing war” in a Reddit post Friday.

“As of today we’ve banned over 355K players on PC through Easy-Anti-Cheat,” Respawn community manager Jay Frechette wrote in the check-in post. “The service works but the fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting. We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of ‘Apex Legends’ for all players.”

Further, Frechette explained that Respawn doesn’t plan to reveal its methods to spot cheaters.

“We are working on improvements to combat cheaters and we’re going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans,” Frechette wrote. “Cheaters are crafty and we don’t want them to see us coming.”

Looking ahead, Respawn did reveal that it is working with experts both “within and outside of” Electronic Arts, the publisher of “Apex Legends,” while scaling up its anti-cheat team and adding a “report” feature on PC that sends the info straight to Easy-Anti-Cheat.

The post further pointed out that Respawn is aware of players spamming during character selection before disconnecting. Once again, Respawn has a strategy in mind, but is keeping the solution under wraps to avoid cheaters finding a workaround.

“Solutions won’t happen right away,” Frechette wrote. “But we’re on it.”

Frechette also detailed how Respawn is working to improve performance and stability on PC as well as server performance, and explained why Respawn isn’t adding a reconnect to match feature anytime soon in the original Reddit post.

The latest battle royale game from EA is not only popular on PC— it was the most-downloaded free-to-play game on the PlayStation store in February. Though it was released on Feb. 4, the developers behind “Apex Legends” are still working on getting the game just right. Last week, a patch for “Apex Legends” on all platforms included balance and hit box adjustments.