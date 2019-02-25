×

‘Resident Evil Zero,’ ‘Resident Evil 1,’ ‘Resident Evil 4’ Dated for Switch

Resident Evil Zero,’ ‘Resident Evil 1,’ and ‘Resident Evil 4’ are all hitting the Nintendo Switch eshop on May 21, Capcom announced Monday.

Capcom also announced that “Resident Evil Origins Collection,” a retail packaged game which bundles together “Resident Evil Zero” and “Resident Evil 1,” will be hitting North American stores later this year.

The original “Resident Evil” released as a PlayStation game in 1994, but was later ported to a number of different consoles. The game was released as a remaster in 2015 for a number of platforms. Prequel “Resident Evil Zero” was first released on the GameCube in 2002 and a remaster was released in 2016. “Resident Evil 4” was initially released for the GameCube in 2005 and a remaster was released in 2016.

Most recently, a remake of 1998’s “Resident Evil 2” was released for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Jan. 25 2019 to strong acclaim. The last new iteration in the Resident Evil franchise was “Resident Evil 7,” a less action-oriented game that focused on Ethan Winters as he hunts for his missing wife in a plantation occupied by a cannibal family.

