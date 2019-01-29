‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Ships 3 Million Units in First Week

Capcom’s updated take on survival horror classic “Resident Evil 2” shipped three million units globally in its first week, the publisher announced on Tuesday.

The original “Resident Evil 2” released on the PlayStation console in 1998. It was later ported to other platforms and went on to sell 4.96 million copies cumulatively, making it the fourth best-selling game in the franchise.

The remake builds “Resident Evil 2” completely from the ground up for current-generation platforms, with all-new graphics, improved combat, and more. Capcom released what it called a “1-Shot Demo” earlier this month, giving players 30 minutes to experience the horrors of Raccoon City and its zombie-filled police station. That demo was downloaded over 4.7 million times, it said. The game also received best in show from the Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018, and it’s received near universal praise from critics since its launch on Jan. 25.

Meanwhile, “Resident Evil 7,” which came out in January 2017, has sold a cumulative six million copies, and Capcom hopes to achieve similar long-term success with the “Resident Evil 2” remake. On Monday, it announced that a free update is coming on Feb. 15 called The Ghost Survivors. The DLC adds three new stories to the game from the perspectives of three minor characters — the gun shop owner, the mayor’s daughter, and an unnamed soldier.

Thanks to continuous support from a passionate fan base, Capcom said “Resident Evil” is still its flagship franchise. Cumulative sales of the long-running, popular series now total 88 million units since its debut in 1996.