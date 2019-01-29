×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Ships 3 Million Units in First Week

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Capcom

Capcom’s updated take on survival horror classic “Resident Evil 2” shipped three million units globally in its first week, the publisher announced on Tuesday.

The original “Resident Evil 2” released on the PlayStation console in 1998. It was later ported to other platforms and went on to sell 4.96 million copies cumulatively, making it the fourth best-selling game in the franchise.

The remake builds “Resident Evil 2” completely from the ground up for current-generation platforms, with all-new graphics, improved combat, and more. Capcom released what it called a “1-Shot Demo” earlier this month, giving players 30 minutes to experience the horrors of Raccoon City and its zombie-filled police station. That demo was downloaded over 4.7 million times, it said. The game also received best in show from the Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018, and it’s received near universal praise from critics since its launch on Jan. 25.

Meanwhile, “Resident Evil 7,” which came out in January 2017, has sold a cumulative six million copies, and Capcom hopes to achieve similar long-term success with the “Resident Evil 2” remake. On Monday, it announced that a free update is coming on Feb. 15 called The Ghost Survivors. The DLC adds three new stories to the game from the perspectives of three minor characters — the gun shop owner, the mayor’s daughter, and an unnamed soldier.

Thanks to continuous support from a passionate fan base, Capcom said “Resident Evil” is still its flagship franchise. Cumulative sales of the long-running, popular series now total 88 million units since its debut in 1996.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • 'Resident Evil 2' Remake Ships 3

    'Resident Evil 2' Remake Ships 3 Million Units in First Week

    Capcom’s updated take on survival horror classic “Resident Evil 2” shipped three million units globally in its first week, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The original “Resident Evil 2” released on the PlayStation console in 1998. It was later ported to other platforms and went on to sell 4.96 million copies cumulatively, making it the [...]

  • EA Stops Selling 'FIFA' Points in

    EA Stops Selling 'FIFA' Points in Belgium After Loot Box Crackdown

    Publisher Electronic Arts will stop selling FIFA Points in Belgium on both consoles and PC by Jan. 31, it announced in a post on its official website on Tuesday. The points are used to buy FIFA Ultimate Team packs, which contain player and consumable items used in the popular game mode. They’re essentially the “FIFA” [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Mobile Gets Bluetooth Controller Support

    'Fortnite' Mobile Gets Bluetooth Controller Support

    Bluetooth controllers are now supported on the Android and iOS versions of “Fortnite,” developer noted in its latest patch notes. The patch delivers support for most Bluetooth controllers on Android and MFi controllers for iOS, according to the note. It also disables phone vibrations once the gamepad is attached. Other mobile phone updates include delivering 60Hz [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    State Farm's Drops Into Esports Sponsorship With 'Fortnite' Player DrLupo

    Popular “Fortnite” player and Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is the first professional eSports player to be sponsored by American insurance company State Farm, it was announced on Tuesday. Terms of the sponsorship include State Farm support of DrLupo’s livestreams through branded replays, live in-stream stunts and product integration, event-based remote streams, sponsored giveaways, and [...]

  • NetEase Games Buys Stake in 'Detroit,'

    Quantic Dream Defends Studio's Culture in Wake of NetEase Investment (EXCLUSIVE)

    NetEase Games, the online games division of one of China’s largest internet companies, acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream, the developer behind “Heavy Rain,” “Detroit,’ and “Beyond,” the companies announced Tuesday. In the exclusive video above Chloe from “Detroit: Become Human” explains what the deal means to the company. Quantic Dream chief executive officer [...]

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop Just Gave Up On Trying to Sell Company

    GameStop Tuesday announced it was no longer trying to sell the company due to a “lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquirer.” The company didn’t lay out what that meant in terms of the future for the company. What that means, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Michael [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad