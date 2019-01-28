×
Three New Stories Will be Free to Play Next Month in ‘Resident Evil 2’

CREDIT: Capcom

A free update will offer players three new stories to play in “Resident Evil 2,” Capcom announced Monday via the Resident Evil Twitter account.

The update, which will begin rolling out on Feb. 15, is titled The Ghost Survivors. In it, players will have the chance to “explore ‘what if’ stories of three unfortunate souls who never made it out of Raccoon City,” according to the tweet from Capcom. Players will take on the perspective of a gunshop owner, the mayor’s daughter, and a soldier in the downloadable content, according to the tweet.

The stories are called No Time to Mourn, Runaway, and Forgotten Soldier. While only a few screenshots and scant details were released, the stories look to be full of gory goodness “Resident Evil” fans have come to anticipate.

The remake of the 1998 classic “Resident Evil 2” released Friday for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Another tweet revealed that Feb. 15 will also bring other content in the form of costume changes for characters Leon and Claire. All “Resident Evil 2” owners will get access to the free, vintage costumes, starting next month.

While Capcom has revealed few other details about the free, upcoming digital content, it’s exciting to see the company already teasing future content just days after release of the game.

