“Resident Evil 2” playable “1-Shot Demo” Hits This Week

Those eyeing the upcoming “Resident Evil 2” remaster will soon be able to experience a slice of it before its launch. Capcom will release a free playable demo called the “1-Shot Demo” on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Steam for PC that takes players into the thick of the game. The demo of the classic horror game’s remaster will be downloadable from January 11 until January 31.

As first-day Raccoon City police officer Leon S. Kennedy, the player will fight their way out of a building filled with zombies and mutants, solving puzzles along the way. According to Capcom, the “1-Shot Demo” ends when 30 minutes have passed. And yes, deaths do count toward the timer.

Players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes. If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached. Once the demo ends, players can watch a new cinematic trailer, available only to demo players, which can be replayed as many times as they wish.

This will be the first time fans truly get their hands on the revamped “Resident Evil” experience. The remaster promises not only a new look, but a new experience for fans of the game and franchise. Capcom shared that “RE2” will feature over-the-shoulder gameplay and “modernized” controls, as well as puzzles and areas new to the “RE2” game itself.

The “1-Shot Demo” will the first chance to see the reworked characters in action. During E3 2018 in June, Capcom unveiled the new look for Leon, one of the franchise’s most recognizable and popular characters. It may also be a new glimpse into the refreshed campaigns. While the remaster does away with the original edition’s four-campaign, choice-based and backtracking-heavy “Zapping System,” it’ll consolidate the story into two playable campaigns, one each for Leon and co-star Claire Redfield.

“Resident Evil 2” will release on January 25th, 2019, for Playstation 4, Xbox One and multiple PC platforms, though the PC demo will only release on Steam.