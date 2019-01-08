“Resident Evil 2” playable “1-Shot Demo” Hits This Week

×
Those eyeing the upcoming “Resident Evil 2” remaster will soon be able to experience a slice of it before its launch. Capcom will release a free playable demo called the “1-Shot Demo” on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Steam for PC that takes players into the thick of the game. The demo of the classic horror game’s remaster will be downloadable from January 11 until January 31.

As first-day Raccoon City police officer Leon S. Kennedy, the player will fight their way out of a building filled with zombies and mutants, solving puzzles along the way. According to Capcom, the “1-Shot Demo” ends when 30 minutes have passed. And yes, deaths do count toward the timer.

Players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes. If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached. Once the demo ends, players can watch a new cinematic trailer, available only to demo players, which can be replayed as many times as they wish.

This will be the first time fans truly get their hands on the revamped “Resident Evil” experience. The remaster promises not only a new look, but a new experience for fans of the game and franchise. Capcom shared that “RE2” will feature over-the-shoulder gameplay and “modernized” controls, as well as puzzles and areas new to the “RE2” game itself.

The “1-Shot Demo” will the first chance to see the reworked characters in action. During E3 2018 in June, Capcom unveiled the new look for Leon, one of the franchise’s most recognizable and popular characters. It may also be a new glimpse into the refreshed campaigns. While the remaster does away with the original edition’s four-campaign, choice-based and backtracking-heavy “Zapping System,” it’ll consolidate the story into two playable campaigns, one each for Leon and co-star Claire Redfield.

Resident Evil 2” will release on January 25th, 2019, for Playstation 4, Xbox One and multiple PC platforms, though the PC demo will only release on Steam.

  • Array of Official, Odd Mad Box

    Array of Official, Odd Mad Box Concepts Flood Twitter

    The renders keep coming. Last week, Slightly Mad Studios CEO Ian Bell shocked the internet when he revealed that the company behind “Project Cars 2” was developing a “stand-alone console” called the Mad Box. He followed up the surprise news, announced via Twitter, with a short interview with Variety in which he detailed some of [...]

  • Tim Sweeney Joins Other Game Industry

    Tim Sweeney Joins Other Game Industry Notables in Billionaire Index

    Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, entered the Bloomberg billionaires index, according to Bloomberg. The head of the studio that produced the ultra-popular “Fortnite” is worth $7.16 billion, placing him at spot 195 on the list of billionaires. This puts him ahead of Valve’s head, Gabe Newell, who is at spot 368. Valve is the [...]

  • 'Gris' Ad Rejected By Facebook For

    'Gris' Ad Rejected By Facebook For 'Sexually Suggestive' Scene

    Facebook recently banned an ad for Nomada Studios’ new game “Gris” because it allegedly contains a “sexually suggestive” scene, publisher Devolver Digital said on Twitter Monday. “Facebook rejected a ‘Gris’ launch trailer ad for this ‘sexually suggestive’ scene so this year is going great so far,” the publisher said. Facebook rejected a GRIS launch trailer [...]

  • CW 'Madden NFL' Special Chronicles First

    CW 'Madden NFL' Special Chronicles First Tourney Following Fatal Shootings

    Madden NFL football makes its return to broadcast television Tuesday with the premiere of the “EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Classic,” a chronicle of the first in-person Madden tournament following the fatal shooting in Jacksonville, Floriday last summer. The one-hour primetime esports special chronicles the largest tournament in Madden NFL Championship Series history as almost 200 [...]

  • 'Alita: Battle Angel's' Gets Real World

    'Alita: Battle Angel's' Gets Real World Recreation in Austin, LA, New York

    Starting later this month, fans of upcoming manga-turned-film “Alita: Battle Angel” will be able to visit the iconic Kansas Bar and walk the streets of Iron City as part of an immersive experience opening in Austin, Los Angeles, and New York. “Passport to Iron City” is described as an immersive experience based in the world [...]

  PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876 Million Games Sold

    PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876 Million Games Sold

    The PlayStation 4 has now sold through more than 91.6 million consoles and 876 million games, Kenichiro Yoshida announced during Sony’s press conference at CES Monday. The sales include a boost from the 2018 holiday season which moved about 5.6 million PS4s and 50.7 million games for the system. “Thanks to the continued support from our [...]

  • 'The Grand Tour Game' Puts Emphasis

    'The Grand Tour Game' Puts Emphasis On Fun, 'Playing the Show'

    “The Grand Tour Game,” the episodic racing game from Amazon Game Studios based on “The Grand Tour,” is all about “playing the show” and keeping the emphasis on fun while keeping it accessible for families. Rather than aiming to offer a complete, realistic racing experience, the team told Variety that its whole ethos with the [...]

