ReKTGlobal Acquires Media Company Greenlit Content

Esports conglomerate ReKTGlobal, the parent company of the Rogue organization, has acquired Greenlit Content, a New Jersey-based hybrid media company. Greenlit Content owns the editorial sites TwinGalaxies.com, Shacknews.com, and GameDaily.biz, and has partnered with brands like Activision, Dell, and E3.

“We are always looking to add companies to our portfolio that align with our long-term vision,” Amish Shah, co-founder of ReKTGlobal, said in a press release. “The merger between ReKTGlobal and Greenlit Content was a strategic decision that will give ReKTGlobal the ability to penetrate the market due to our newly combined portfolio and ability to reach over 100 million enthusiastic gamers and esports fans.”

“Although we had a number of other offers from gaming and esports organizations, ReKTGlobal made the most sense for expanding our business and connecting with a global audience,” said Greenlit Content CEO John Benyamine. “Not only does the vision outlined by [ReKTGlobal CEO Dave Bialek] and Amish embody our own, we are excited about the opportunity to integrate with the extremely impressive talent and esports roster that ReKTGlobal brings to the table.”

ReKTGlobal was founded in 2016 “to serve the esports ecosystem in its entirety by bringing in best practices from sports, media, and entertainment,” the company’s mission statement says. “Officially launching in June 2017, ReKTGlobal and its executive team, Amish Shah, Dave Bialek, and Kevin Knocke, rolled out an array of agency, event, and media capabilities. On the digital side, ReKTJobs and ReKTUniversity work to pull the esports community closer together, providing opportunities for esports job seekers and varsity esports recruits alike.”

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

