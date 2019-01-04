×

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Leads GDC 2019 Choice Awards With Seven Nominations

CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2” took the lead for most nominations at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards, raking in a total of seven nominations for Best Audio, Best Design, Innovation Award, Best Narrative, Best Technology, Best Visual Art, and Game of the Year.

Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” and Insomniac Games’ “Marvel’s Spider-Man” follow closely behind with a total of six nominations each. Both have been nominated for Best Audio, Best Design, Best Narrative, Best Technology, Best Visual Art and Game of the Year.

A complete list of nominees and honorable mentions for the 19th annual Game Developers Choice Awards is available on the official GDC website.

Nominees and winners for the awards are selected by the Game Developers Choice Awards-specific International Choice Awards Network, an invitation-only group made up of game makers from all areas of the industry.

Winners will be awarded at the Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony scheduled to take place during the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 20, 2019. GDCA Awards are available to attend for all GDC 2019 passholders, and will be streamed on the GDC Twitch account when the show goes live at 6:30 PM.

This year’s awards will be hosted once again by Double Fine Productions’ Tim Schafer, who previously hosted in 2017 along with indie game designer Nina Freeman.

 

