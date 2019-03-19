×
‘Red Dead Online’ Spring Update Will Add Hostility System, Play Styles

CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Online” is getting a big update this spring with some new features, developer Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday.

“Alongside incorporating player feedback and addressing existing issues, the beta period has allowed us to lay the groundwork for the more advanced aspects of ‘Red Dead Online’ still to come,” it said in a post on its website.

The first new feature is a Hostility System that builds upon the anti-griefing measures first introduced in February. Once it launches, players who are damaged by attackers can defend themselves without incurring a bounty or hostility increase, Rockstar said. Previously, both the attacker and the defender were marked as enemies. Hostility increases also won’t apply within structured events like Free Roam missions, Showdowns, and Races. But, attacking other players who aren’t participating in said activities will cause the Hostility level to rise.

Rockstar is also adding new play style options, one offensive and one defensive. The offensive play style works similarly to Free Roam, while the defensive style is a more evolved version of the game’s Passive Mode. Players who choose the defensive option can’t be lassoed by others unless they lasso someone first. They also can’t deliver or receive critical hits, which means they’ll survive a headshot and can then defend themselves via the new Hostility system or escape.

“Some players just want to immerse themselves in the world, riding, hunting and fishing in peace,” the developer said. “We want to offer these options while allowing players to coexist comfortably alongside other players in the world.”

The big spring update also introduces dynamic events and adds more Free Roam missions, Free Roam mission types, and “A Land of Opportunities” missions.

