‘Red Dead Online’ Gets New Showdown Mode, Limited-Time Clothing Options

Rockstar Games released a new showdown mode for its Western-themed multiplayer game “Red Dead Online.”

Spoils of War features a frontier take on capture-style competitive gameplay, Rockstar said in a post on Tuesday. Between two and 16 players can participate in this team-based mode, which involves raiding the opposing team’s stockpiles while defending your own. Whichever team steals the most loot by the end of the match wins.

Spoils of War is available across a variety of locations, Rockstar said, including Fort Mercer and Valentine. Players can queue for it using the Featured Series tile in the “Red Dead Online” launch menu, via the Quick Join option in the player menu or by navigating to the Featured Series signpost on the map.

Additionally, Rockstar said players will receive a 20% XP boost on all showdown modes, while winning one Spoils of War match will earn players an extra bonus of dynamite arrows that will be delivered to their camp lockboxes.

“Red Dead” is also getting a rotating selection of limited time outfits. The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog will update regularly as goods come and go, Rockstar said. From week to week, select clothing will be marked “Coming Soon.” When they become available, those same outfits will become “Limited Stock.” Anything marked “Out of Stock” can return in future weeks. The first round of limited time outfits is available starting today and includes the following:

The Tasman Outfit (Male only)

The Danube Outfit (Female only)

Tied Pants

Hitched Skirt (Female only)

Winter Shotgun Coat

Gardenia Hat

Squat Stovepipe Top Hat

Rockstar said it plans to improve the catalog’s functionality and organization throughout “Red Dead Online’s” beta, while adding new and unique items on a regular basis.