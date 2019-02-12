Bounty System, Visibility Changes Coming to ‘Red Dead Online’

A number of new features and updates are coming to the “Red Dead Online” beta on Feb. 26, developer Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday.

The biggest change is the addition of a new law and bounty system that will punish players who engage in a lot of in-game criminal activity. Now, they’ll have a chance to be attacked by non-playable character bounty hunters who attempt to kill them and collect a reward. Criminal behavior will have bounty values and honor consequences that scale based on the severity, Rockstar said. For example, killing another player results in a higher bounty than assaulting a townsperson (if the crime is reported), while low level crimes like looting and ransacking only decreases honor.

Rockstar is also changing how player visibility works based on the community’s feedback. It’s reducing the visibility of blips on the map over long distances, which means a player’s position won’t show up unless they’re within 150 meters. Players in other towns or regions won’t be visible. Rockstar hopes this will prevent players from being repeatedly targeted across the map by griefers.

The update also adds a new system that highlights overly aggressive players. Hostile players and their posses will become more visible with a progressively darkening dot that shifts from blue to dark red. Meanwhile, an improved feud system lets players challenge opponents to a feud, posse feud, or leader feud after just one kill. This can result in a timed mini-deathmatch between rival gangs during free roam mode. People looking for a more peaceful route can initiate a new posse-wide parlay instead.

Finally, Rockstar said it’s adding a variety of daily challenges people can complete to earn Gold Nuggets and experience. The challenges include foraging for herbs, fencing items, hunting animals, and more.

Rockstar promises to have more details on additional content in the Feb. 26 update next week.