×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bounty System, Visibility Changes Coming to ‘Red Dead Online’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

A number of new features and updates are coming to the “Red Dead Online” beta on Feb. 26, developer Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday.

The biggest change is the addition of a new law and bounty system that will punish players who engage in a lot of in-game criminal activity. Now, they’ll have a chance to be attacked by non-playable character bounty hunters who attempt to kill them and collect a reward. Criminal behavior will have bounty values and honor consequences that scale based on the severity, Rockstar said. For example, killing another player results in a higher bounty than assaulting a townsperson (if the crime is reported), while low level crimes like looting and ransacking only decreases honor.

Rockstar is also changing how player visibility works based on the community’s feedback. It’s reducing the visibility of blips on the map over long distances, which means a player’s position won’t show up unless they’re within 150 meters. Players in other towns or regions won’t be visible. Rockstar hopes this will prevent players from being repeatedly targeted across the map by griefers.

The update also adds a new system that highlights overly aggressive players. Hostile players and their posses will become more visible with a progressively darkening dot that shifts from blue to dark red. Meanwhile, an improved feud system lets players challenge opponents to a feud, posse feud, or leader feud after just one kill. This can result in a timed mini-deathmatch between rival gangs during free roam mode. People looking for a more peaceful route can initiate a new posse-wide parlay instead.

Finally, Rockstar said it’s adding a variety of daily challenges people can complete to earn Gold Nuggets and experience. The challenges include foraging for herbs, fencing items, hunting animals, and more.

Rockstar promises to have more details on additional content in the Feb. 26 update next week.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • Mobile MOBA 'Vainglory' Now on Steam,

    Mobile MOBA 'Vainglory' Now on Steam, Mac With Full Cross-Play

    The award-winning mobile MOBA “Vainglory” is available now on Steam for Windows and Mac, and it’s cross-playable with its iOS and Android brethren, developer Super Evil Megacorp announced on Wednesday. “Super Evil Megacorp is comprised of AAA gaming veterans who believe in letting all gamers play together in beautiful, responsive and deep experiences, whichever their [...]

  • Activision Blizzard

    IGDA Offers Help to Laid Off Activision Blizzard Employees

    The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) wants to help the nearly 800 employees laid off from video game publisher Activision Blizzard this week, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The organization’s chapters in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Seattle are working on events and resources for their local communities, it said. [...]

  • 'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    Harmonix dropped a new trailer revealing its next game, VR rhythm shooter “Audica,” via Twitter on Wednesday. The trailer shows a VR headset-wearing player smashing beats with orange and blue light beams. The player shoots beats in a fast, but steady pace, and the resulting music pulsates in a frenetic response. The backdrop is cosmic, with what [...]

  • 'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine

    'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine Minutes of Gameplay

    Bethesda Softworks released a new pre-beta gameplay trailer for “Rage 2” on Tuesday via YouTube. The trailer reveals stunning visuals in almost 10 minutes of footage, and gives players a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming game, developed by Avalanche Studios and id Software. While there’s tons of chaotic first-person shooter action, [...]

  • Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit:

    Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit: 'No One Can Own a Dance Step'

    Epic Games filed for rapper 2 Milly’s lawsuit against the company regarding use of his dance move in the game to be dismissed on the grounds that the claim is at odds with free speech, according to court documents released Monday. 2 Milly filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his dance “Milly Rock” was recreated [...]

  • Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    At first glance, it might appear as if “Metro: Exodus” has lost touch with what made the “Metro” series special. The original game in the series, “Metro 2033,” was directly inspired and named after a Russian sci-fi novel, but, by “Exodus,” the Metro game series has shed the plot of the novels and gone its [...]

  • Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A

    Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A 'Mutual, Amicable Agreement'

    Activision Blizzard’s split with “Destiny” developer Bungie was a “mutual, amicable agreement,” the publisher said during an earnings call on Tuesday. The two companies announced in January they are parting ways after eight years. Activision Blizzard is now transferring “Destiny’s” publishing rights to Bungie so it can focus on its own intellectual properties. During the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad