‘Red Dead Online’ Gets Battle Royale Mode

The battle royale Gun Rush mode went live Thursday for “Red Dead Online,” developer Rockstar Games announced.

The mode has players gathering weapons and ammo as they fight to stay alive in an ever-shrinking area with 31 other players. The new mode is now available in free-for-all and team variations where the last one standing wins.

In a letter to the community, Rockstar said that the game will stay in beta for a “few more months” as they continue to add new gameplay features and work to “improve, stabilize, and refine the overall experience.”

Rockstar noted the following updates and changes are coming soon:

  • Daily Challenges: Tackle new challenges each day covering every aspect of the game, from sharpshooting to evading the law.
  • Law and Bounty Upgrades: Some changes are coming to the way the Law and Bounty systems work in Red Dead Online to reduce the enticements for griefing. Soon, players will get a bounty for committing crimes and will be incentivized to pay them off within an allotted time. Wait too long and bounty hunters from each of the states will track the player forcing them to either pay up or escape.
  • Parley Changes: We’re making the Parley system easier to trigger so that you can avoid aggressive players more quickly. In addition, it will be easier to trigger Feuds, Posse Feuds and Leader Feuds to take on attacking players in structured competition.
  • Proximity-Based Player Blips: Player location blips will soon appear only over short distances, reducing the range at which you are visible to others, decreasing the likelihood of being targeted by another player across large areas. Down the line, we’re also looking to introduce the ability to identify players who grief and kill indiscriminately with a progressively darkening blip that becomes more visible and at a longer range, so everyone in a session can identify potentially dangerous opponents at a glance and from a safe distance.

Rockstar also said that they are working on new missions to build on the stories of both existing and new characters, something the company talked with Variety about prior to the game’s launch. They’re also working on adding new dynamic events throughout the world, new competitive modes including showdown and race modes, and new weapons and clothing. Finally, the studio said that Xbox One players can also now access the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse, Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle and the High Roller Double-Action Revolver in the Red Dead Online Beta.

  'Red Dead Online' Gets Battle Royale

    'Red Dead Online' Gets Battle Royale Mode

    The battle royale Gun Rush mode went live Thursday for "Red Dead Online," developer Rockstar Games announced. The mode has players gathering weapons and ammo as they fight to stay alive in an ever-shrinking area with 31 other players. The new mode is now available in free-for-all and team variations where the last one standing [...]

