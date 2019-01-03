‘Strange Brigade’ Developer Rebellion Acquires TickTock Games

Independent developer and publisher Rebellion is expanding to four studios with the acquisition of TickTock Games, it announced on Thursday.

It acquired the Yorkshire-based studio for an undisclosed sum. The two companies recently collaborated on two projects — the cover-based shooter “Rogue Trooper Redux” and the Nintendo Switch version of “Battlezone Gold Edition.” TickTock has also worked with many other partners during its 12-year history, including Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and BBC Worldwide. Its resume includes the “Cricket Captain” series, “Worms 2: Armageddon,” and “The Metronomicon.”

TickTock will be renamed Rebellion North and work on upcoming Rebellion projects. Multiple unannounced titles are expected to launch in 2019, Rebellion said.

“Bringing more great people to the company is a great way to start 2019,” said Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley, OBE. “The company continues to grow and it’s of utmost important we bring in the right people. We’ve worked with the team at TickTock Games for a while now, and we know they’ll continue to prosper as Rebellion North.”

The acquisition of TickTock comes after a big year for Rebellion. It launched a new IP, the co-op shooter "Strange Brigade," in August. It also acquired a $100 million film studio facility, along with assets formerly belonging to IPC, one of Britain's largest comic book publishers.

The year closed out with more good news, as Rebellion Co-Founder and CTO Chris Kingsley was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his services to UK games development for more than 25 years.