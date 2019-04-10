×
Real-World Battle Royale Game in the Works on Private Island

One anonymous individual, clearly taking inspiration from video games like “Fortnite” and “PUBG,” intends to purchase an island for a real-life battle royale game, according to a listing on the luxury shopping hub Hush Hush.

The listing is seeking a designer for an arena to be used for the 100-person rumble. Contestants would compete against each other using Airsoft guns while wearing touch-sensitive armor meant to detect when players get tagged, thus removing them from the game.

The competition would take place for 12 hours a day over three days until a final combatant remains, with participants camping out for the night with provided food, equipment, and pertinent camping gear available to them. The individual hired on as a game maker will receive £1,500/day for six weeks, according to the listing.

According to the listing, Hush Hush was “approached by one of our customers, who was on the lookout for a private island, for help in setting up the championship.” The website said they will also be handling registrations for the event when the time comes.

Battle Royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible. If the championship is a success this year, it’s something he wants to make an annual event moving forward, which is very exciting,” according to a comment made by Hush Hush founder Aaron Harpin on the listing. “If you’re a fan of last-person-standing movies and games, it’ll be a great opportunity to have a once in a lifetime experience and earn a significant amount of money. However, to get there, our concierge team needs some help to make it a reality.

“The first thing we need is a talented game maker to help us make the event as realistic as possible.”

