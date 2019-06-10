Razer’s Respawn Drink Mix Is for Gamers, Comes in Four Flavors

Razer turned what started as an April Fool’s joke in 2010 into reality with Respawn, a drink mix made especially for gamers that is now available.

Though the idea was formed by Razer, Respawn is its own brand, and it is emphasizing that it’s not an energy drink. The mix is sugar free, comes in little packets, and has 95 mg of caffeine. For comparison, a can of Red Bull has 111 mg of caffeine.

Respawn is a drink mix meant to increase mental stamina and increase focus. The mix comes in four different flavors: Pomegranate Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Pineapple and Green Apple.

Each box has 20 sticks of the powder, and each serving stick has 20 calories. The active ingredients are listed as choline, green tea extract, and ginger.

Want to try it out for yourself? It’s kind of pricey at $24.99 for a pack of 20, but you can buy a pack on the Respawn store. There’s also a Respawn shaker to go along with it but it’s already sold out as of publication time, so you’ll have to wait for a restock.

For more PC gaming news, be sure to check out our coverage of the PC Gaming Show on Monday ahead of E3 2019. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.