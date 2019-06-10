×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Razer’s Respawn Drink Mix Is for Gamers, Comes in Four Flavors

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Respawn-2019
CREDIT: Respawn by Razer

Razer turned what started as an April Fool’s joke in 2010 into reality with Respawn, a drink mix made especially for gamers that is now available.

Though the idea was formed by Razer, Respawn is its own brand, and it is emphasizing that it’s not an energy drink. The mix is sugar free, comes in little packets, and has 95 mg of caffeine. For comparison, a can of Red Bull has 111 mg of caffeine.

Respawn is a drink mix meant to increase mental stamina and increase focus. The mix comes in four different flavors: Pomegranate Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Pineapple and Green Apple.

Each box has 20 sticks of the powder, and each serving stick has 20 calories. The active ingredients are listed as choline, green tea extract, and ginger.

Want to try it out for yourself? It’s kind of pricey at $24.99 for a pack of 20, but you can buy a pack on the Respawn store. There’s also a Respawn shaker to go along with it but it’s already sold out as of publication time, so you’ll have to wait for a restock.

For more PC gaming news, be sure to check out our coverage of the PC Gaming Show on Monday ahead of E3 2019. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • Miller Lite

    Miller Lite Made a Beercan Video Game Controller

    “Yes, this is real,” Miller Lite said in a press release. They’ve dubbed it the “Cantroller,” and it’s a fully functional, 10-button gamepad made from a repurposed aluminum beercan. (It also contains 12 fluid ounces of Miller Lite beer. Roughly 200 currently exist.) The Cantroller is not for sale, but E3 attendees can register for [...]

  • Respawn-2019

    Razer's Respawn Drink Mix Is for Gamers, Comes in Four Flavors

    Razer turned what started as an April Fool’s joke in 2010 into reality with Respawn, a drink mix made especially for gamers that is now available. Though the idea was formed by Razer, Respawn is its own brand, and it is emphasizing that it’s not an energy drink. The mix is sugar free, comes in [...]

  • LittleLegends

    'League of Legends' Getting New Teamfight Tactics Mode

    “League of Legends” will soon have a new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, as announced Monday via a press release. The new mode is a turn-based autobattler that puts eight players against each other in one-on-one combat until the last one is left standing. Players will get to pick their Champions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) from [...]

  • 'Battlefield V' Producer Ryan McArthur Wants

    'Battlefield V' Producer Ryan McArthur Wants to Make Game Ridiculous Again

    To understand the success of the “Battlefield” series is to know the balance to its dissonance. The games tend to be represented realistically but play with the panache of a “Fast and Furious” action movie. For example, the GIFs and videos that would circulate online of past “Battlefield” games would include players jumping out of [...]

  • 'Apex' Lead Product Manager Lee Horn

    'Apex' Lead Product Manager Lee Horn Dishes on Season Two

    “Apex Legends” saw tremendous success when EA suddenly dropped the free-to-play battle royale spin-off of “Titanfall” earlier this year. It broke Twitch records and every top streamer was playing the game. It was a refreshing change of pace from the more cartoony “Fortnite,” and it differentiated itself with solid gunplay mechanics that studio Respawn Entertainment [...]

  • ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Combines Best

    ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Combines Best Parts of 'Black Ops,' 'Modern Warfare'

    “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” won’t be the only game in the military shooter franchise releasing later this year. Activision, in collaboration with Tencent’s Timi studio, is also working on “Call of Duty: Mobile,” a free-to-play multiplayer game that’s coming to iOS and Android. At this year’s E3 in Los Angeles, Activision showed off a [...]

  • ff7-remake

    'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Coming March 2020

    The “Final Fantasy VII” remake finally has a release date, and it’s coming sooner than anticipated, as revealed during the “Final Fantasy VII” A Symphonic Reunion concert on Sunday night. The live audience was surprised with a trailer at the end of the concert for the remake of the classic RPG, only to be stunned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad