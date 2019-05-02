×
The Razer Toaster Is Officially in Development

Gaming peripheral creator turned gamer lifestyle company Razer is, if its CEO can be believed, finally in the process of creating a toaster.

The Razer Toaster — a black and green toaster that can burn the company’s iconic triple-headed snake logo into bread — started life as a bizarre side-project by an in-house engineer. Then it became one of the company’s well-known, high-touch April Fool’s Day unveils. But then it took on a life of its own among fans, becoming such a popular request that Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan promised that if an unofficial fan page for the device got one million likes he’d start selling one.

Earlier this week, Tan popped onto his Facebook page to make an announcement: The fan page — with a bit of creative math — had achieved the goal and the toaster was on.

“Alright – I didn’t think these guys were going to make it – but they did,” he wrote. “It was to hit 1M likes and with each Razer Toaster tattoo being equivalent to 100K likes each….and they now have 12 Razer Toaster tattoos. Well … what can I say. I’ve just officially liked their page — and I’m going to put together my team of designers and engineers. It will take a few years – but I’ll be sure to share the progress – and make it a community affair.

“A Razer Toaster – For Razer Toaster Lovers. By Razer Toaster Lovers.”

It’s unclear if the toaster will resemble the 2016 Project Breadwinner April Fool’s Day joke or if the company is going to start from scratch. Next up? The Talon Exoskeleton?

    

    

