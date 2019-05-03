×
Razer Introduces ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper Edition Peripherals

Razer debuted a set of officially licensed “Star Warsperipherals on Friday, including a mechanical keyboard, mouse, and mouse mat.

The “Star Wars” Stormtrooper line includes a specially-branded “Star Wars” keyboard, mouse, and mouse mat each emblazoned with monochromatic imagery with Stormtroopers front and center. These are all products the manufacturer already has in its lineup, simply branded with “Star Wars” imagery.

The Razer BlackWidow Lite Silent Mechanical Keyboard – Stormtrooper Edition comes with Razer Orange Mechanical Switches for gaming. It features a black and white braided cable, an Imperial crest on the escape key, and a Stormtrooper on the bottom right near the directional keys. The keyboard also utilizes O-rings and individually-backlit keys with true white lighting. It retails for $99.99.

The Razer Atheris Wireless Mouse – Stormtrooper Edition is $59.99, and is a “pocket-sized” wireless mouse designed for over 300 hours of continuous use. It includes the iconic “Star Wars” Stormtrooper helmet stamped on top of the mouse.

The Goliathus Extended Gaming Mouse Mat – Stormtrooper Edition is a black-and-white soft gaming mouse mat with an anti-fraying stitched frame and anti-slip rubber base that features a Stormtrooper squad to tie all the products together. It’s $34.99.

All products are available beginning May 3 via Razer.com and select retailers for “Star Wars” fans hungry to deck out their rig in Stormtrooper fashion.

