Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer’s First 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

Razer Announced its first 27-inch gaming monitor, the Razer Raptor, following an unveiling of an early-design-phase model at this year’s CES 2019. Production units are slated to release later this year for $699.99 MSRP.

The Razer Raptor will feature custom calibrated WQHD (2560×1440) IPS Edge-to-Edge panel and AMD Radeon FreeSync adaptive sync technology with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and 1 millisecond motion blur reduction.

The monitor also includes input ports for one HDMI, one display port, one USB-C and two USB-A ports.

“Razer has worked alongside partners in the past to bring the Razer experience to monitors, but the full potential was never fully realized,” says Razer Co-Founder and CEO, Min-Liang Tan in a prepared statement. “We have decided to tackle this space on our own and are very excited to expand our presence to include desktop displays.”

Full specifications for the Razer Raptor are as follows: