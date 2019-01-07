×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer’s First 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Razer Announced its first 27-inch gaming monitor, the Razer Raptor, following an unveiling of an early-design-phase model at this year’s CES 2019. Production units are slated to release later this year for $699.99 MSRP.

The Razer Raptor will feature custom calibrated WQHD (2560×1440) IPS Edge-to-Edge panel and AMD Radeon FreeSync adaptive sync technology with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and 1 millisecond motion blur reduction.

The monitor also includes input ports for one HDMI, one display port, one USB-C and two USB-A ports.

“Razer has worked alongside partners in the past to bring the Razer experience to monitors, but the full potential was never fully realized,” says Razer Co-Founder and CEO, Min-Liang Tan in a prepared statement. “We have decided to tackle this space on our own and are very excited to expand our presence to include desktop displays.”

Full specifications for the Razer Raptor are as follows:

  • Screen Size: 27”
  • Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p)
  • Panel Type: IPS
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz
  • Response Rate: 4ms with Overdrive, 1ms with Motion Blur reduction, 7ms typical
  • Gaming Modes: FPS / Racing / MMO Mode / Streaming
  • Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees (H/V)
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
  • Brightness: up to 420 Nits
  • Color Gamut: 95% DCI-P3
  • HDR: Yes
  • VESA Mount Capable: Yes
  • Height Adjustable Stand: Yes w/ 90 degree tilt for easy port access
  • Connectivity: 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DP 1.4, 1 x USB-C (supports DP1.4), 2 x USB3-A Pass Through
  • Included Cables: 1 x Power, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Display Port, 1 x USB-C (also supports DP and Power Delivery), 1 x 2 USB-A
  • Dimensions w/ Stand: 24.15″ (613.4mm) W x 15.29″- 19.23” (388.4mm – 488.4mm) H x 7.46” (189.4mm) D
  • Weight w/ Stand: 25.4 lbs (11.5 kg)

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Gaming

  • Razer's Smallest Ever Gaming Laptops Get

    Razer's Smallest Ever Gaming Laptops Get A Big Graphics Boost

    Razer’s line of pint-size 15.6″ Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops is getting an update that will see graphical performance increase with the addition of a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPU, the company announced on Sunday. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptop will be available for purchase starting at $2,299 on Jan. 29. [...]

  • Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer's First

    Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer's First 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

    Razer Announced its first 27-inch gaming monitor, the Razer Raptor, following an unveiling of an early-design-phase model at this year’s CES 2019. Production units are slated to release later this year for $699.99 MSRP. The Razer Raptor will feature custom calibrated WQHD (2560×1440) IPS Edge-to-Edge panel and AMD Radeon FreeSync adaptive sync technology with a [...]

  • Blizzard Confirms Female 'Overwatch' Contenders Player

    Blizzard Confirms Female 'Overwatch' Contenders Player Is Imposter

    “Overwatch” Contenders team Second Wind announced a recently signed female player known as Ellie was, in fact, an imposter. In a statement released over Twitter, Second Wind says they were notified by Blizzard of news that their former teammate, known as Ellie, “was not who they claimed to be… and discovered that the Ellie account [...]

  • twitch-logo

    'Fortnite' Player Who Streamed Alleged Assault of Pregnant Partner Banned Again on Twitch

    A “Fortnite” player who allegedly assaulted his pregnant partner in front of their two young children during a Twitch livestream has been banned for a second time from the streaming service following outcry from social media. In mid-December Australian streamer Luke “MrDeadMoth” Munday, 26, was seen arguing with his 21-year-old pregnant partner before allegedly hitting [...]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Leads GDC

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Leads GDC 2019 Choice Awards With Seven Nominations

    Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2” took the lead for most nominations at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards, raking in a total of seven nominations for Best Audio, Best Design, Innovation Award, Best Narrative, Best Technology, Best Visual Art, and Game of the Year. Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” and Insomniac Games’ “Marvel’s [...]

  • Video Game Communications Now Subject to

    Video Game Communications Now Subject to U.S. Accessibility Law

    Updated: People with disabilities can expect more accessibility to video game communications services like text and voice chat in the near future thanks to a U.S. law that now affects the industry. President Obama signed the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) into law in 2010. It makes sure that accessibility laws written in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad