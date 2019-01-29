×
Razer Goes All in on Pink With 'Quartz Pink' Laptop, Phone Case, Mouse, Mat, Headset, Controller, Keyboard, Microphone

Razer Tuesday rolled out a new line of its peripherals and a Blade Stealth laptop in Quartz Pink.

The company announced the release of eight new Quartz Pink peripherals alongside the laptop. The full list is below:

  • Razer Basilisk mouse
  • Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat
  • Razer Huntsman keyboard
  • Razer Kraken headset
  • Razer Raiju Tournament Edition controller for PS4
  • Razer Seiren X microphone
  • Razer Base Station Chroma headset stand
  • Quartz case for Razer Phone 2

“Our fans told us they could not get enough of our Quartz Pink editions,” Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan, said in a prepared statement. “We listened and we have given the stunning pink treatment to our latest gaming gear, giving you the unfair advantage in both performance and looks.”

The Razer Blade Stealth Quartz Pink edition will be available for a limited time only in the USA, China and Canada starting Tuesday for $1,599.99.

Like the original black variant, the Quartz Pink limited edition will have 16GB of 2133MHz dual-channel memory, a Whisky Lake 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor, a 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD and up to 11 hours of battery life.

