Razer Presents Three New Gaming Peripherals for Pi Day

Three new gaming peripherals join the Razer lineup Thursday with updated versions of the Kraken headset, the BlackWidow keyboard, and the Basilisk Essential mouse, according to a press release.
First up, the Kraken gaming headset is now available in a neon green version (it’s also available as a special Quartz Pink edition). This is the successor to the Kraken Pro V2. With cooling gel and moisture-wicking material in the ear pads, this headset is designed for the player’s comfort.
“Taking design and hardware cues from the flagship Kraken Tournament Edition, the Kraken features large 50 mm drivers to deliver clear, powerful sound whilst the improved retractable microphone has been honed to cut out even more background noise, ensuring crystal-clear team communication,” the press release stated.
The Kraken is available for $79.99.
Next up, the BlackWidow gaming keyboard is super customizable with its on-board hybrid memory and cloud storage. Not only can you program every key with a macro or secondary function, but cloud storage means that you can use this keyboard with a different computer and it will keep its customized settings, such as lighting configurations and key binds. It’s priced at $119.99.
“Designed for gaming by Razer, the Green Mechanical Switch features a tactile bump and distinctive click sound, with optimized actuation and reset points for best-in-class gaming and typing,” the press release stated. “Using Razer’s improved dual-side wall switch design, key wobble is minimized while increasing accuracy and responsiveness. Each key is rated to last up to 80 million keystrokes.”
Finally, the Basilisk Essential mouse has seven configurable buttons and its glow is also customizable. It has a long-term durability of up to 20 million clicks, according to Razer. It also has the multi-function paddle that the original Basilisk had.
“The unique thumb-operated multi-function paddle, an award-winning feature in the original Basilisk, can be programmed for any function the gamer needs; a quick-shift DPI clutch for sniping, shortcut for a weapon or spell slot, push-to-talk comms or press and hold for sprinting, healing or crouching,” according to the press release.
The Basilisk Essential mouse is available for $49.99.
You can purchase all three accessories directly from Razer starting Thursday.
