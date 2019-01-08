×

Razer Chroma Getting Amazon Alexa Support

Amazon Alexa is coming to compatible Razer devices via Razer Synapse 3 in the second quarter of the year, Razer announced Tuesday from CES.

The company also announced that its Razer Chroma Connected Devices Program is officially live with 15 new partners. This means over 300 devices now work with Razer Chroma-enabled games and applications, according to Razer.

To use Alexa on supported gaming hardware, players will have to make use of the company’s Razer Synapse 3. With it, Razer says users can speak through their Razer headsets and mics to control compatible devices.

With the combination of Alexa and Razer Synapse 3, users can control the lighting synced with Razer mice, keyboards, headsets, and other hardware. Alexa integrated with Synapse 3 also enables Razer users to control ambient Philips Hue lighting, access tens of thousands of skills via mic-enabled Razer products. A unified Razer Chroma lighting experience can be achieved across third-party hardware devices, as well, including PC cases, motherboards, and cooling fans, using the Razer Chroma Connect module, according to the company.

“This is an amazing look forward for Razer into a future for gamers where the full potential of gaming gear is seamless and intuitively controlled through voice activation, synchronization, and connected cloud services,” said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “Razer Chroma is an incredibly powerful gaming feature, and we’re motivated to work closely with Amazon to build this integration with Alexa, enabling users to change lighting effects, profiles, start games, change settings and more.”

Razer released a set of examples that will work with the coming support once it’s live. They include using voice commands to change to different lighting profiles, launch a game, change a monitor’s settings, and switch to different audio modes.

Razer also said it and Amazon would be working jointly with game developers to enable Alexa in-game functionalities together with the Chroma SDK to make gaming even more immersive. Razer said the following manufacturers have Chroma Connected devices: AMD, AOC, ASRock, Biostar, Colorful, Cougar, Ducky Channel, EK Waterblocks, Lian Li, MSI, Team Group, Thermaltake, ViewSonic, Wooting, and Zotac.

