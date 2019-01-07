Razer’s Smallest Ever Gaming Laptops Get A Big Graphics Boost

Razer’s line of pint-size 15.6″ Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops is getting an update that will see graphical performance increase with the addition of a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPU, the company announced on Sunday.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptop will be available for purchase starting at $2,299 on Jan. 29.

The updated line of laptops will also feature an anti-ghosting keyboard powered by Razer Chroma which offers 16.8 million colors for key customization. New power management options, including modes to boost graphics performance, or to maximize the run time of the 80Wh battery. Audio is delivered through improved dual front-firing speakers and features Dolby Atmos for deeper bass response in the sound.

Razer Blade 15 laptops are powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core processor, and include 16GB dual-channel system memory and up to 512 GB of SSD storage. All models also feature a Windows Hello-capable IR camera to log in via facial recognition.

Razer will also release versions of the Mercury White edition of the laptop, offering configurations with the RTX 2060, or the RTX 2070 with Max-Q design.

A full breakdown of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model specifications can be found below:

8 th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8750H Processor (6 Cores/12 Threads, 2.2GHz/4.1GHz)

Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8750H Processor (6 Cores/12 Threads, 2.2GHz/4.1GHz) Display Options: 15.6-in. IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz, matte, individually color calibrated 15.6-in. IPS 4K (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz, capacitive multi-touch, individually color calibrated

Graphics Options: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 (6 GB GDDR6 VRAM) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 with Max-Q Design (8 GB GDDR6 VRAM)



NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080 with Max-Q Design (8 GB GDDR6 VRAM)

Storage Options: Supports up to 2TB SSD 256 GB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4) 512 GB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4)

16 GB Dual-Channel system memory (DDR4, 2667 MHz), 64 GB maximum support, including XMP memory modules

Windows® 10 (64-bit)

Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5

Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C)

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A) x 3

HDMI 2.0b audio and video output

Mini Display Port 1.4

Anti-ghosting keyboard powered by Razer Chroma™

Razer Synapse 3 compatible

Built-in front firing stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port

Windows Hello built-in IR webcam (1 MP/720) with array microphone

Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security enabled

Compact 200 W/230 W power adapter

Built-in 80 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery, NVIDIA® Optimus™ support

70 in. / 17.8 mm (Height) x 13.98 in. / 355 mm (Width) x 9.25 in. / 235 mm (Depth)

[GeForce RTX 2060] approx. 4.56 lbs. / 2.07 kg

[GeForce RTX 2070] approx. 4.63 lbs. / 2.10 kg

[GeForce RTX 2080] approx. 4.72 lbs. / 2.14 kg

Price:

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2060/16GB/512GB – $2,299.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/256GB – $2,399.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB – $2,599.99

4K(Touch)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB* – $2,899.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2080/16GB/512GB – $2,999.99

Mercury Edition:

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2060/16GB/512GB* – $2,349.99

FHD(144Hz)/i7-8750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB* – $2,649.99