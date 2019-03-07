×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.K. Politician Calls for Review of Steam, Controversial ‘Rape Day’ Game

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Desk Plant

Hannah Bardell, a member of U.K. Parliament, is asking for a government review of the controversial game “Rape Day” following its removal from Steam.

“A game of this nature has no place in our society,” Bardell said while speaking before Britain’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. “I’m glad that it has been pulled by gaming site Steam, but their response was woeful. It did not even accept or acknowledge the risk it could pose. At a time when 1 in 5 women will experience sexual violence in their lives, and in a week when it’s International Women’s Day, will [the DCMS] work with me and others to launch a review into how this game even got to the development and approval stage and make sure it appears on no other platform?”

“Rape Day” is a visual novel from indie developer Desk Plant that reportedly contains 500 images and over 7,000 words enabling the player to “verbally harass, kill, and rape women as [they] choose to progress the story.”. Its content includes “violence, sexual assault, non-consensual sex, obscene language, necrophilia, and incest.”

While the game hadn’t officially launched yet, its product page was offensive enough to catch attention and widespread condemnation. A Change.org petition gathered nearly 8,000 signatures calling for the game’s removal from Steam. Valve, the company that owns Steam, delisted the title on Wednesday saying, “After significant fact-finding and discussion, we think ‘Rape Day’ poses unknown costs and risks and therefore won’t be on Steam.”

Related

“We respect developers’ desire to express themselves, and the purpose of Steam is to help developers find an audience, but this developer has chosen content matter and a way of representing it that makes it very difficult for us to help them do that,” Valve added.

First Minister of the Scottish Parliament Shona Robison supported Bardell and her call for a government review, according to GamesIndustry.biz. She urged parliament to “strengthen the legislation around this area.”

“For any online gaming platform to allow the publishing of a so-called game, which glorifies the killing and raping of women, would be disgusting and deeply offensive,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Gaming

  • U.K. Politician Calls for Review of

    U.K. Politician Calls for Review of Steam, Controversial 'Rape Day' Game

    Hannah Bardell, a member of U.K. Parliament, is asking for a government review of the controversial game “Rape Day” following its removal from Steam. “A game of this nature has no place in our society,” Bardell said while speaking before Britain’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. “I’m glad that it has been pulled by [...]

  • You Can Now Stream PlayStation 4

    You Can Now Stream PlayStation 4 Games to iOS Devices Via Remote Play

    An app and console update allows PlayStation 4 users to stream games onto their iOS devices, according to a Thursday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter. The PlayStation 4 update 6.50 must be installed in order for remote play to work. The free app, PS4 Remote Play, must also be downloaded from the App Store [...]

  • virtual reality

    Valve Lays Off Parts of VR Team, Denies Change in Direction

    Video game publisher and distributor Valve Corporation has laid off some of the staffers working on its VR initiatives, the company confirmed Thursday. However, a spokesperson said that this doesn’t mean Valve is exiting VR, sending “Variety” the following statement: “Last month, 13 full-time employees were let go and a portion of our contractor agreements [...]

  • Electronic Arts Logo

    EA Play 2019 Skipping Press Conference, Aims for Less Talk, More Play

    Electronic Arts is skipping a press conference for this year’s EA Play in favor of featuring first hands-on with upcoming games and livestreams from content creators, according to a news update Thursday. EA Play 2019, the fourth year of the event, will be free for all to attend on June 7 to 9 at the [...]

  • How 'Hearthstone's' Curse of Hakkar Event

    How 'Hearthstone's' Curse of Hakkar Event Became a 'Viral' Success

    Last month, Blizzard Entertainment unleashed a curse upon the unsuspecting player base of its popular digital collectible card game “Hearthstone.” The developer chose a small number of content creators and journalists to receive the Mark of Hakkar, a special card back based on the winged blood god of the same name in “World of Warcraft” [...]

  • 'Diablo' Comes To GOG.com As Part

    'Diablo' Comes to GOG.com as Part of Blizzard Partnership

    GOG.com is partnering with Blizzard Entertainment in a bid to bring classic Blizzard games to the platform. The first title on offer is the original “Diablo,” which is available now exclusively on GOG.com. This marks the game’s debut on the platform, where players can download the game as a DRM-free version and play it just [...]

  • Anthem

    'Anthem' PlayStation 4 Crash Fix Is Coming, No Consoles Were Bricked

    A fix is coming next week to “Anthem” after a “thorough review” from Bioware of a bug which caused PlayStation 4 consoles to crash while playing, according to head of live service Chad Robertson. “We’ve identified several causes for the temp power-down crash some PS4 users experienced,” Robertson wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Fixes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad