Former Gearbox Lawyer Accuses CEO of Lewd Behavior, Taking Secret $12M Bonus

Wade Callender, the former general counsel of “Borderlands” developer Gearbox Software, is suing the company and its CEO, Randy Pitchford. In a court petition full of sensational allegations, he accuses Pitchford of, among other things, negotiating a secret $12 million executive bonus with publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Callender first met Pitchford in the 1980s and the two bonded over a shared love for video games, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by Variety. He served as general counsel at Gearbox from 2010 through August 2018 and owns a 3% stake in the studio. His relationship with Pitchford has soured in recent years, though, especially after Gearbox filed a lawsuit against him in November. The suit claims he borrowed money from the studio for a home loan and tuition that he never paid back in full, according to Kotaku. It also alleges he “abused the privilege of credit card access by charging unapproved, wholly personal expenses, including family vacations, gun club memberships and firearms accessories, and trying to get six-pack abs.”

Now, in his own lawsuit, Callender accuses Pitchford of fraud, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty. He says the Gearbox CEO is a “manipulative and morally bankrupt CEO who shamefully exploited his oldest friend.” He also claims Pitchford secretly saddled Gearbox employees with the burden of repaying a private, personal $12 million “bonus” from Take-Two. Pitchford insisted on keeping the deal secret, the lawsuit states, and the money was allegedly rerouted to his private company called Pitchford Entertainment Media Magic.

“Because Pitchford agreed to have his private ‘bonuses’ counted as advances upon the royalties owed to Gearbox employees, those employees — and their families — won’t receive any of their accrued royalty or ‘profit’ shares until work repays Randy’s bonuses to Take-Two Interactive,” the lawsuit says. “This is particularly tragic exploitation, because these millions are being siphoned to Randy Pitchford’s personal accounts instead of funding the development of ‘Borderlands.'”

The suit also claims Callender recently helped Pitchford after his personal assistant allegedly stole millions from him and his wife. The lawyer helped recover nearly $750,000 in cash and facilitated a civil judgement against the accused embezzler totaling more than $2 million, but he said Pitchford actively concealed his involvement when retelling the story to news outlets in October.

Even worse, Callender’s lawsuit claims Pitchford left a USB drive at a Texas Medieval Times restaurant in 2014 containing sensitive Gearbox corporate materials and a personal collection of underage pornography. The suit also accuses him of siphoning Gearbox profits to fund so-called “Peacock Parties” at his home, where adult men would allegedly expose themselves to minors to Pitchford’s amusement.

