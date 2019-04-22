×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Raising Kratos’ Documents the Making of ‘God of War’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

An upcoming documentary, “Raising Kratos” looks at the five year long effort that was the making of “God of War,” PlayStation revealed via an announce trailer on its YouTube channel on Saturday.

The documentary reveal comes just after the one year anniversary of “God of War”.

“Facing an unknown future, Santa Monica Studio took a massive risk, fundamentally changing their beloved franchise and re-establishing their rightful place in video game history,” the description for the announce trailer stated. “More than just a ‘making of,’ this cinematic journey of second chances rooted in family, sacrifice, struggle and doubt follows game director Cory Barlog and those who chase perfection in art and storytelling.”

The trailer shows the tension behind making the fourth”God of War” game, mostly in the form of creative director Corey Barlog speaking over footage of developers working and the motion capture process. Christopher Judge (Kratos) and Sunny Suljic (Atreus, aka “boy”) appear in several of these shots.

Related

Besides showing the behind the scenes of “God of War,” the documentary seems to capture the mood at Santa Monica Studio while making the game.

“Doubt is the demon that lives in the ear of every person in this industry,” Barlog said in the trailer, as the camera looks over a 2016 op-ed saying it’s time for Kratos to die off. Doubt was a common companion to Barlog during the making of “God of War,” as the director revealed in a Game Developers Conference panel last month.

Of course, that was before “God of War” released in 2018 and would sell over 3.1 million copies in its first three days of release, and would then go on to win five BAFTA awards and won Game of the Year at the GDC Game Awards.

“Raising Kratos” will be coming “soon” to the PlayStation YouTube channel.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones' The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Gaming

  • Raising Kratos Documents the Making of

    'Raising Kratos' Documents the Making of 'God of War'

    An upcoming documentary, “Raising Kratos” looks at the five year long effort that was the making of “God of War,” PlayStation revealed via an announce trailer on its YouTube channel on Saturday. The documentary reveal comes just after the one year anniversary of “God of War”. “Facing an unknown future, Santa Monica Studio took a [...]

  • “Mortal Kombat 11” game review

    Video Game Review: "Mortal Kombat 11"

    “Mortal Kombat 11” is like a slasher film, a bloody mess that evokes emotion in the same ways that the horror genre does—specifically, the more campy horror flicks. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, “Mortal Kombat 11” doesn’t try to scare players with jump scares or psychological horror, but is instead blatant in its unrestrained gore. NetherRealm [...]

  • Arc System Works and WayForward Revive

    Arc System Works and WayForward Revive Classic 'River City' IP

    Notable fighting game developer Arc System Works is teaming up with “Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse” developer WayForward to create a brand-new game based on the classic “River City” intellectual property, they announced on Friday. The new project is called “River City Girls.” While the two studios won’t release full details about the project until [...]

  • Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew

    Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew of Video Games

    The Carolina Panthers’ released its 2019 schedule promotion video on Wednesday, which makes callbacks to classic games, like “Pitfall” and “Oregon Trail” among other games, shared via YouTube. The Carolina Panthers are a professional football team in the National Football League (NFL). The team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The promo video shows various [...]

  • Gearbox CEO Defends Epic Games Store

    Gearbox CEO Defends Epic Games Store and 'Borderlands 3' Exclusivity

    Earlier this month, developer Gearbox Software revealed the PC version of its anticipated co-op shooter “Borderlands 3” is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store. This created some blowback from fans who prefer Valve’s digital storefront Steam. Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford defending the decision in a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday (helpfully recreated [...]

  • Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress:

    Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress: The Animation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Ingress: The Animation” hit last fall in Japan, but the global release doesn’t hit Netflix until April 30, fortunately, it’s bringing a little something new to the show based on Niantic’s other popular video game. The global version of the show will feature a new musical score created by Jacob Yoffee (“Free Meek,” “Andi Mack”). [...]

  • Vic Mignogna

    Accused of Sexual Harassment, Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation

    Vic Mignogna, known for voicing Broly in the “Dragon Ball” series of games, films, and tv shows, filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and other charges against Funimation and other voice actors on Thursday, according to public court documents. Fellow Funimation voice actors Monica Rial and Jamie Marchi, along with Rial’s fiance Ronald Toye, are also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad