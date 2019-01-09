×

AMD Unveils Radeon VII, Says it Outperforms Nvidia 2080 RTX

The Radeon VII, the world’s first consumer 7nm graphics card, promises to deliver twice the memory, more than twice the memory bandwidth and up to 29 percent higher gaming performance than the  Radeon RX Vega 64 GPU.

But perhaps most importantly, AMD says its new graphics card will outperform Nvidia’s 2080 RTX and cost less while doing it. The AMD Radeon VII graphics card is expected to be available beginning Feb. 7 for $699 USD. Nvidia’s 2080 RTX runs $799, though third-party manufacturer prices vary.

“Gamers who want to run triple-A titles in 4K at max settings,” said Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD during the CES unveiling, “will be really happy with Radeon VII and how it performs to the competition. Radeon VII has better performance in some of the latest Vulkan games like ‘Strange Brigade’ and is very competitive at both DX11 and DX 12 games.”

A graph shown during the presentation illustrated the performance differences but didn’t note the specs of the computer used.

Key features of the AMD Radeon VII graphics card, according to the company, include:

  • Equipped with 60 compute units/3840 stream processors running at up to 1.8GHz and 16GB of ultra-fast HBM2 memory (second-generation High-Bandwidth Memory), the Radeon VII graphics card enables high-performance gaming and ultra-high quality visuals. Ground-breaking 1 TB/s memory bandwidth and a 4,096-bit memory interface paves the way for ultra-high resolution textures, hyper-realistic settings and life-like characters.
  • Enabling real-time 3D and compute applications: The Radeon VII graphics card delivers the performance required for demanding 3D rendering and video editing applications, and next-generation compute workloads. It provides up to 27 percent higher performance in the popular open source 3D creation application Blender7, up to 27 percent higher performance in the professional video editing, color correction and visual effects application DaVinci Resolve 158, and up to 62 percent higher performance in the OpenCL™ LuxMark compute benchmark9 compared to the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card.
  • Extreme gaming performance: The AMD Radeon VII graphics card delivers exceptional performance in DirectX 12- and Vulkan-based games, including up to 35 percent higher performance in Battlefield V10, and up to 42 percent higher performance in Strange Brigade 11, compared to the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card. It also delivers up to 25 percent higher performance in the widely popular esports title, Fortnite.

 

