‘PUBG’ Named Steam Awards Game of the Year 2018

PUBG
CREDIT: PUBG

The 2018 Steam Awards winners were announced Friday, with “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” taking the Game of the Year award, Valve announced via the Steam website.

The dominating PC games distribution store asked users to vote for top games ad devs nominated in various categories including Game of the Year, VR Game of the Year, Best Developer, Better With Friends, and more. Voting wrapped up last month, and now the results are in.

It’s not too surprising that “PUBG” took home the top prize, considering it was in the top-selling games on Steam for 2018, alongside fellow nominees “Monster Hunter: World” and “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.”  Other nominees for Game of the Year were “Kingdom Come: Deliverance” and “Hitman 2.”

It wasn’t just new games that were celebrated. Steam recognized games that have been out for a while but continue to get updates and are enjoyed by players to this day with its Labor of Love award, for which “Dota 2,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” “No Man’s Sky,” “Path of Exile,” and “Stardew Valley” were nominated (“GTA V” took the award).

The full list of winners is below:

Game of the Year: “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

 

VR Game of the Year: “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR”

 

Labor of Love: Grand Theft Auto V

 

Best Environment: “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”

 

Better with Friends: “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege”

 

Best Alternate History: “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”

 

Most Fun with a Machine: “Rocket League”

 

Best Developer: CD Projekt Red

