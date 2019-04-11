Ghouls, Toxic Gas Coming to ‘PUBG Mobile’ in New Darkest Night Mode

The mobile version of popular battle royale title “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is getting an all-new survival mode called Darkest Night next week, publisher Tencent Games and developer PUBG Corporation announced on Thursday.

The new mode is based on the “Resident Evil 2” survival mode the game received in late 2018. Players are dropped into the map, which is filled with zombies and poisonous gas, and they have 30 minutes to escape. They can choose to team up or go solo.

In addition, the upcoming 0.12.0 patch revamps the “Resident Evil 2” mode, called Survive Till Dawn 2.0. It now has all-new gruesome ghouls and never-before-seen ballistic weaponry. There’s also a new Spectator Mode and some tweaks to weapon crosshairs.

The update arrives shortly after Tencent and PUBG Corp. announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, an esports competition with over $2.5 million in prize money. The tournament will have two “splits” in the spring and fall. The Spring Split covers 10 regions: South East Asia, India, the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, Korea, Japan, China and Wildcard. More than 35,000 teams have signed up to compete so far, PUBG Corp. said in March. Details about the Fall Split are coming at a later date.

“PUBG Mobile” launched in February 2018 and has more than 30 million daily players. One year after its launch, it overtook competitor “Fornite” in player spending on iOS, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. It pulled in an estimated $45.2 million on the App Store and Google Play in January 2019, while the mobile version of “Fortnite” made an estimated $37.9 million.