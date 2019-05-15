‘PUBG Mobile’ Introduces Health-Focused ‘Gameplay Management System’

“PUBG Mobile” wants to promote healthy habits in its fan base by introducing a new “gameplay management” system, publisher Tencent Games announced on Tuesday.

After logging in for the first time, players must confirm their age to activate the new system, which uses pop-up notifications to remind them to take breaks or log off. Players under the age of 18 also have to acknowledge a gaming advisory before they can start the game.

The gameplay management system is already active in certain areas, including Indonesia, India, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. It will deploy in other markets in stages. “PUBG Mobile” is one of the first mobile games to launch such a system on a global basis, Tencent said.

“’PUBG Mobile’ is committed to being a responsible interactive entertainment provider. With experts worldwide examining the impacts of technology and videogames on players of all ages, our team wants to ensure our community is equipped to make informed choices when it comes to ‘PUBG Mobile,’” said Vincent Wang, general manager of the Global Publishing Department at Tencent Games. “Today’s announcement is a proactive step in ensuring that hundreds of millions of players worldwide can continue to enjoy ‘PUBG Mobile’ in a sustainable manner.”

Tencent’s new focus on balanced gameplay is likely tied to its recent difficulties in the Chinese games market. Late last year, it announced plans to verify the identities of Chinese players via a police database so it could enforce playtime limits for minors. It implemented a similar system for its hugely popular multiplayer online battle arena title “Arena of Valor” after Chinese students reportedly began skipping their educational responsibilities to play.

“PUBG Mobile” will assess user feedback to adjust the gameplay management system as it scales to a global deployment, Tencent said. It also plans to launch initiatives to educate players on the system’s benefits.