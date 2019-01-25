×
‘PUBG’ Devs Are Beta Testing A Free-to-Play ‘Lite’ Version in Thailand

PUBG - Xbox One
CREDIT: PUBG Corporation / Bluehole

PUBG Lite,” a free-to-play version of the hit battle royale title for lower-end PCs, is currently undergoing beta testing, developer PUBG Corp. announced on the official website on Thursday.

While the best is only available in Thailand for now, the studio said testing will help determine if the game is a viable product for other regions.

“PUBG Lite” is a standalone product that promises to deliver the usual “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” experience to people in areas where “the core game’s required specifications are more difficult to achieve due to the hardware available.”

“To this end, the ‘PUBG Lite’ team has focused on balancing lower hardware requirements, without compromising on our quality standards,” PUBG Corp. said. “The end result is a build that is playable even on computers and laptops utilizing integrated graphics.”

Right now, the “PUBG Lite” beta includes the Erangel map and solo/duo/squad play in third-person perspective mode. The game also has its own dedicated team that will create exclusive content and quality of life features, while also adding maps and content from its larger sibling.

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” was the highest-earning premium title in 2018 despite competition from other battle royale games, according to market intelligence company SuperData. It reportedly made over $1 billion in 2018 — a 19% increase compared to the previous year — even as its player numbers and revenue fell behind its biggest rival, Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”

  PUBG - Xbox One

