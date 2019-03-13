×
'PUBG' Creator Brendan Greene Working on New Project

By

PUBG
CREDIT: PUBG

Brendan Greene, creator of the popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” is forming a new division within PUBG Corp. based on research and development, and it’s working on an all-new project, he announced on Wednesday.

Greene will remain as a consulting creative director on “PUBG,” but his day-to-day focus will be the new division, which is called PUBG Special Projects and is based in Amsterdam. PUBG Corp. art director Taeseok Jang will now lead the battle royale title’s development in Seoul.

“The past five years of my life has been all about battle royale,” Greene said. “From the early days working on a mod to getting the chance to create my vision for a battle royale title, ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It’s been an incredible journey and our game has reached heights I never thought possible. Seeing the game grow into what it is today has been a dream come true and I can’t thank our fans and the incredible team at PUBG Corporation enough.”

The new special projects team will create “new technologies, tools, pipelines, and gameplay,” Greene said.

“Together with a team of game developers and researchers, we will explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space,” he said. “So, I can’t wait to start this new journey with a new team in a new city, play some games again, and see what the future holds.

“PUBG” began as an “Arma 2” mod before getting a full game release in 2017. It’s various ports on PC, consoles, and mobile made over $1 billion in revenue in 2018, according to Fox Sports Asia.

