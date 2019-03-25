PSVR’s ‘Blood & Truth’ Hits May 28

The game focuses on Ryan Marks, an elite Special Forces soldier who is on a dangerous mission to save his family from a ruthless criminal overlord. Stuart Whyte, director of VR Product Development at London Studios, says the game was inspired by one of the team’s earlier projects called “PlayStation VR Worlds.” Specifically, an experience called “The London Heist.”
“People loved it and reacted really positively to everything the game made possible, from the way you could interact with objects in front of you, to how it made you feel as you played through,” Whyte writes on the PlayStation Blog. “We wanted to build on this feeling and create something really special. While ‘The London Heist’ was a love letter to the classic London east end gangster films, Blood & Truth focuses on the action movie genre and features dramatic scenes throughout the story, big drama moments and the kind of impressive set pieces you would expect from an action blockbuster.”
“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” bringing the classic kart racer back with remastered content from the original “Crash Nitro Kart.” “Nitro-Fueled” will include all thirteen of “Crash Nitro Kart’s” original tracks, which have been updated to match the “CTR” experience. In addition, remastered karts, battle arenas, and battle modes from “Crash Nitro Kart” will be included [...]
“Observation,” the upcoming title from “Untold Stories” developer No Code, will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR players on May 21. “Observation” is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher and her crew, as seen through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players take on the role of S.A.M., [...]
“Blood & Truth,” the PlayStation VR action thriller set in modern-day London, hits the PlayStation 4 and its VR headset on May 28, PlayStation announced during its State of Play video Monday evening. The game focuses on Ryan Marks, an elite Special Forces soldier who is on a dangerous mission to save his family from [...]
“Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted” is making the jump to virtual reality via PlayStation VR this spring. In the new virtual reality installment of the jump scare-laden horror game, you’ll try to survive levels from the original games in addition to “all-new nightmares,” Sony announced during the presentation. This story is developing…
Sony revealed “ReadySet Heroes,” a new dungeon crawler coming to PlayStation 4, on Monday. The announcement came as a part of Sony’s first ever State of Play broadcast. Described as a fast-paced multiplayer game, the twist for this dungeon crawler is that as you are making your way through the dungeon, so is another team. [...]
“Marvel’s Iron Man VR” is coming to PlayStation VR this year, it was announced during Monday’s State of Play presentation. In a cinematic video shown during the presentation, we see the player take on the point of view of Tony Stark from inside of the Iron Man suit, as he flies through the air and [...]
Hello Games’ spacefaring adventure “No Man’s Sky” is coming to PlayStation VR as “No Man’s Sky VR.” Sony took to its PlayStation State of Play livestream to make the announcement, during which brief snippet of the game shown in first-person view was shown. Recently, Hello Games took to its official website to announce the next [...]