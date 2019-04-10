Yes, You Can Finally Change Your PSN ID— But Read This First

The long awaited ability to change a PlayStation Network ID is here, but there are some caveats to its functionality, Sony announced on its PlayStation Blog on Wednesday morning.

The ability to change a PSN ID has been an often repeated request from PlayStation users, and after a beta preview in late 2018, the feature will be available Wednesday for all users. The first change is free, with subsequent changes costing $9.99 a pop (but PS Plus members get a 50% discount).

However, it seems that not every PlayStation 4 game will support this new name change. Games published on or after April 1, 2018 should support this new change, but Sony has not tested all of the games to be sure, according to the blog post.

“All PS4 games originally published on or after April 1, 2018 have been developed to support the online ID change feature,” the post stated. “However, since they have not all been specifically tested with the feature, we cannot guarantee that they will support it. For more details and information, we encourage you to refer to the list of tested games before making a change to your online ID. Do keep in mind that the large majority of most actively played PS4 games support the feature.”

The full supported games list can be found here. Sony encourages users to check the list before changing your PSN ID.

There’s a list of games with minor issues, such as some settings restoring to default or old PSN ID’s still appearing visible. This list includes a few dozen titles, including “The Last of Us Remastered” and “Grand Theft Auto V.”

Some games have known, critical issues when changing the PSN ID, and there’s a list for that, too. Reported issues include: loss of game save data or game progress (such as scores/trophy progress), loss of in-game currency, and parts of the game functioning improperly. Critical issues have been found in “Little Big Planet 3” and “MLB The Show 16,” for example.

To change your PSN ID, you can do so directly on your PS4 console or via web browser. Instructions are here.

If you find that issues occur after changing to a new ID, you can revert back to your old ID at no cost.