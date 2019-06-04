×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PlayStation 4 Party Update to Introduce Chat Transcription and 16-Player Groups

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
PlayStation
CREDIT: PlayStation

PlayStation 4 is getting an update to its Party function, with the addition of chat transcription and 16-player groups, Sony announced on the Official Playstation Blog on Tuesday.

Users can test out these new features by registering to Sony’s Preview Program, a beta testing program that gives PS4 owners the chance to test out new features, including improved audio quality for voice chat and improved network connectivity.

“If you participate in the Preview Program, you won’t be able to join the same Party or use Share Play with others who aren’t participating in the program,” reads the blog post. “However, the preview code we’ll be providing can be redeemed by 20 different qualifying accounts, so share the code with your friends and try out the new Party updates together! Once you participate in the Preview Program, Parties that you’re able to join will have an asterisk (*) in front of the Party name.”

“In addition, U.S. testers will have early access to the chat transcription feature that will be available through Party and the PS4 Second Screen app. By using this feature, you can convert Party voice chat to text on your Second Screen app, or enter text into your app which will be read aloud to other Party members. This feature will only be available in the U.S., and only in English.”

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Gaming

  • PlayStation

    PlayStation 4 Party Update to Introduce Chat Transcription and 16-Player Groups

    PlayStation 4 is getting an update to its Party function, with the addition of chat transcription and 16-player groups, Sony announced on the Official Playstation Blog on Tuesday. Users can test out these new features by registering to Sony’s Preview Program, a beta testing program that gives PS4 owners the chance to test out new [...]

  • Tetris

    'Kid Chamelion' and 'Road Rash 2' Coming to Sega Genesis Mini This September

    Sega Genesis classics “Kid Chamelion” and “Road Rash 2” have joined a growing collection of retro games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini later this year. Sega announced on Tuesday the final 12 games coming to the mini console, which include “Tetris,” “Darius,” “Strider,” “Virtua Fighter 2,” “Alisia Dragoon,” “Columns,” “Dynamite Headdy,” “Monster World IV,” [...]

  • e3-watch-live-youtube

    YouTube's 10 Hours of E3 Coverage Includes Performers, Streamers, More

    YouTube is gearing up for an E3 presentation that will last 10 hours this Sunday and will include performances from performers, including Marshmello and Bastille, as well as appearances from game streamers, including JackSepticEye and Markiplier, according to a press release. E3 Live on YouTube is kicking off on Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. [...]

  • discord-nitro

    Discord Nitro Users Now Have Server Boosting Perks

    Discord Nitro subscribers can now boost servers which adds extra perks to the communication platform, the company revealed via a video announcement released on Tuesday. The new perk for Nitro users allows them to boost servers with various add-ons like extra emoji slots, higher audio quality, and other bonuses. Basically, improvements that all users in [...]

  • Play to Give campaign

    EA Donates $1 Million to Fight Against Online Toxicity

    Electronic Arts is kicking off its fourth annual Play to Give campaign with a $1 million contribution to three not-for-profit organizations fighting for inclusion in games and against online bullying. Players can participate by contributing to the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign, PACER’s Natinal Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label. The Play to Give campaign [...]

  • Watch Dogs

    London-Based 'Watch Dogs Legion' Lets You Play As Any NPC in The Game

    “Watch Dogs Legion,” the third installment of Ubisoft’s hacker series, will take place in a dystopian London and allow players to take over any NPC in the game, according to a now-removed listing on Amazon.co.uk. The product description, no longer available on the site, states “Watch Dogs Legion” will be set in “a post-Brexit world [...]

  • United States Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives

    USA Today’s New AR Game Lets You Block Penalty Kicks Like Alyssa Naeher

    USA Today launched a new Women’s World Cup augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its mobile apps Tuesday that gives users a chance to step into the shoes of Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher. With the help of AR, users can practice blocking penalty kicks from a life-size goal, including some that approach with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad