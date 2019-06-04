PlayStation 4 Party Update to Introduce Chat Transcription and 16-Player Groups

PlayStation 4 is getting an update to its Party function, with the addition of chat transcription and 16-player groups, Sony announced on the Official Playstation Blog on Tuesday.

Users can test out these new features by registering to Sony’s Preview Program, a beta testing program that gives PS4 owners the chance to test out new features, including improved audio quality for voice chat and improved network connectivity.

“If you participate in the Preview Program, you won’t be able to join the same Party or use Share Play with others who aren’t participating in the program,” reads the blog post. “However, the preview code we’ll be providing can be redeemed by 20 different qualifying accounts, so share the code with your friends and try out the new Party updates together! Once you participate in the Preview Program, Parties that you’re able to join will have an asterisk (*) in front of the Party name.”

“In addition, U.S. testers will have early access to the chat transcription feature that will be available through Party and the PS4 Second Screen app. By using this feature, you can convert Party voice chat to text on your Second Screen app, or enter text into your app which will be read aloud to other Party members. This feature will only be available in the U.S., and only in English.”