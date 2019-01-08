PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876 Million Games Sold

The PlayStation 4 has now sold through more than 91.6 million consoles and 876 million games, Kenichiro Yoshida announced during Sony’s press conference at CES Monday.

The sales include a boost from the 2018 holiday season which moved about 5.6 million PS4s and 50.7 million games for the system.

“Thanks to the continued support from our fans during the holiday season, we are pleased to announce that PS4 has reached 91.6 million units globally. We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018,” said John Kodera, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a press release. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones. This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4. As we look toward the next PS4 milestone, SIE will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive entertainment experiences to the world.”

Following announcing the new sales numbers at CES, Yoshida showed off a video that celebrated the PlayStation community.