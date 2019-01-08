×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876 Million Games Sold

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The PlayStation 4 has now sold through more than 91.6 million consoles and 876 million games, Kenichiro Yoshida announced during Sony’s press conference at CES Monday.

The sales include a boost from the 2018 holiday season which moved about 5.6 million PS4s and 50.7 million games for the system.

“Thanks to the continued support from our fans during the holiday season, we are pleased to announce that PS4 has reached 91.6 million units globally. We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018,” said John Kodera, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a press release. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones. This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4. As we look toward the next PS4 milestone, SIE will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive entertainment experiences to the world.”

Following announcing the new sales numbers at CES, Yoshida showed off a video that celebrated the PlayStation community.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Gaming

  • PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876

    PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876 Million Games Sold

    The PlayStation 4 has now sold through more than 91.6 million consoles and 876 million games, Kenichiro Yoshida announced during Sony’s press conference at CES Monday. The sales include a boost from the 2018 holiday season which moved about 5.6 million PS4s and 50.7 million games for the system. “Thanks to the continued support from our [...]

  • 'The Grand Tour Game' Puts Emphasis

    'The Grand Tour Game' Puts Emphasis On Fun, 'Playing the Show'

    “The Grand Tour Game,” the episodic racing game from Amazon Game Studios based on “The Grand Tour,” is all about “playing the show” and keeping the emphasis on fun while keeping it accessible for families. Rather than aiming to offer a complete, realistic racing experience, the team told Variety that its whole ethos with the [...]

  • Blizzard Confirms Second LGBTQ+ Character in

    Blizzard Confirms Second LGBTQ+ Character With Latest Short Story

    Blizzard Entertainment confirmed Monday that “Overwatch” character Soldier: 76 is now the second LGBTQ+ character in the game’s universe. Until this week, Blizzard has kept mum on anything regarding Soldier: 76’s personal life in the lore surrounding the game. When contacted for comment, a Blizzard Entertainment rep directed Variety to Michael Chu’s Twitter account, which [...]

  • Humble Store Now Sells First-Party Nintendo

    The Humble Store Now Sells First-Party Nintendo Switch and 3DS Titles

    The Humble Store is now selling a variety of Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch digital titles on its storefront. The new additions debuted on the store on Monday, adding Nintendo favorites to the retailer’s swath of titles on PC, Android, Mac, and Linux. Currently, they’re only available for U.S. buyers at this time. Buyers can [...]

  • Gamers' Choice Awards Lawsuit Alleges Fraud,

    Gamers' Choice Awards Lawsuit Alleges Fraud, Broken Promises

    A producer on last month’s Gamer’s Choice Awards is suing the co-creator, saying that the video game show which aired on CBS was the latest in a string of shows fueled by broken promises, shifting money, and fraud, according to court documents obtained by Variety. Victor Borachuk filed suit against Michael Burg, who’s previous award [...]

  • Firefox Reality

    Firefox Reality Becomes Default Browser on HTC Vive Headsets, Makes Jump to Desktop

    Mozilla’s virtual and augmented reality browser Firefox Reality is becoming the default browser on HTC’s Vive VR headsets, the two companies announced at CES Monday. With the move, Firefox Reality is also taking the jump to the desktop, and becoming available on HTC’s Vive and Vive Pro headset. “This year, Vive has set out to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad