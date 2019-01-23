PS Now Coming to New European Territories Later This Year

Sony is rolling out PlayStation Now service to new territories across Europe later this year, it announced on the European PlayStation Blog on Wednesday.

Gamers in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden will soon get access to over 600 PS4, PS3, and PS2 titles. Sony will confirm launch dates for those regions soon, it said. In the meantime, it’s holding a PS Now beta in early February. Anyone interested in participating can sign up on the official website. It’s a PS4-only beta, Sony said. PC users will have to wait a little longer to start using the service.

PlayStation Now is a cloud gaming subscription service that first launched in North America in 2014. It launched in certain parts of Europe in 2015, including the U.K., Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Luxemburg, and Ireland. Subscribers can stream a variety of PlayStation titles on a PS4 console or PC. Sony also recently added the ability to download PS4 and PS2 games for offline play. The downloaded titles support any previously purchases microtransactions and add-ons, and a PlayStation Plus subscription isn’t required for online multiplayer. People can even use PS Now to transfer save files from a streaming game to a local game, but that does require PS Plus membership.

Sony recently added some new titles to the service, including “Prey,” “For Honor,” “Mafia III,” and “DiRT 4.”

PS Now currently offers a free 7-day trial. After that, it costs $20 USD for one month, $45 USD for three months, and $100 USD for 12 months.