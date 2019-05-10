×
Asymmetric Online Multiplayer 'Predator: Hunting Grounds' Coming 2020

By

CREDIT: Sony Interactive Entertainment/Fox

Predator: Hunting Grounds,” a new asymmetric multiplayer game from Illfonic, is coming out in 2020, Sony revealed during its State of Play presentation on Thursday evening.

The PlayStation 4 game  will pit one group of players against the Predator, who will be played by one different player. For the group of players, they will control a Fireteam who has access to a plethora of weapons– “shotguns and SMGs to sniper rifles and more,” according to a post from Illfonic CEO Charles Brungardt on the official PlayStation Blog.

The Fireteam is taking out bad guys while the player controlling the Predator has to track and surprise attack players on the group of players. The Predator, of course, has an advanced vision mode which aids in the tracking and ambushing.

The Illfonic team is developing the game under the publishing power of Sony Interactive Entertainment and 20th Century Fox, and is passionate about creating a shooter based on the “Predator” franchise that is genuine, according to the blog post.

“Once we decided on ‘Predator,’ it was clear this needed to be a shooter that had to look and feel authentic,” Brungardt wrote. “Our team’s passion for ‘Predator’ helped us launch the partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Fox. Not only do these powerhouses believe in our vision, which has made this a dream project, they understand what we want to create. They have given us so much to work with and are empowering us to create something new for fans, while expanding the lore of the Predator. Having that quality bar raised by our partners has been a great driver for creating an amazing game.”

Predator: Hunting Grounds” is still in early development, but the developers will reveal more about the upcoming PS4 game in time.

“Our motto at IllFonic is ‘Gameplay over everything’ and we believe that will be evident the moment players enter the hunting grounds,” wrote. “There will be surprises in store for everyone when the game launches next year.”

The PlayStation State of Play presentation also teased the upcoming “Final Fantasy VII” remake and revealed a just-in-time-for-Halloween release date for the “MediEvil” remake.

  • 'Tetris 99' Big Block DLC Allows

    'Tetris 99' Big Block DLC Delivers Two Paid Offline Modes

    “Tetris 99” players have a new DLC which includes two new offline modes and soon the return of the Maximus Cup to enjoy, Nintendo announced via a press release Thursday. The Big Block DLC for “Tetris 99” is a one-time purchase of $9.99, which includes two new modes that can be enjoyed offline: CPU Battle [...]

  • 'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead

    'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead This October

    Sony’s “MediEvil” remake for the PlayStation 4 is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween, the publisher announced during its State of Play livestream on Thursday. Sony gave fans an extended look at the game in a new story trailer during the broadcast. The original hack-and-slash title came out on the first [...]

  • Sony Reminds Everyone the 'Final Fantasy

    Sony Reminds Everyone the 'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Still Exists

    Sony gave fans a new glimpse at its upcoming “Final Fantasy VII” remake during its PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday. The teaser video shows protagonist Cloud’s first encounter with flower girl Aerith. We also get a shot or two of AVALANCHE leader Barrett and his fellow eco-terrorists Jessie and Biggs. Yes, Sephiroth is [...]

  • 'Monster Hunter: World' Expansion 'Iceborne' Gets

    'Monster Hunter: World' Expansion 'Iceborne' Gets Sept. 6 Release Date

    Updated: “Monster Hunter: World’s” massive expansion, “Iceborne,” is coming out on Sept. 6, Sony revealed during its PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday. As the name implies, “Iceborne” introduces a new snowy environment called Hoarfrost Reach that’s reportedly the largest region in the game so far. Naturally, it’s filled with new monsters, quests, and [...]

  • NetherRealm Investigating Worker Concerns After Studio-Wide

    NetherRealm Investigating Worker Concerns After Studio-Wide Meeting

    NetherRealm Studios is in the process of collecting employee concerns and reportedly cut back on overtime hours in the past week, a current employee tells Variety. The current employee, who has asked to remain anonymous, said that a studio-wide meeting was held on Thursday following the aftermath of last week, when employees and contractors spoke [...]

  • Watch's PlayStation's State of Play Livestream

    Watch's PlayStation's State of Play Livestream Here

    Sony is holding a new PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m Pacific. The livestream will last about 10 minutes, according to the PlayStation Blog, and fans can watch it here on Variety. PlayStation Worldwide Studios will give an extended look at the upcoming “MediEvil” remake. The original hack-and-slash adventure game [...]

  • Ubisoft Officially Unveils 'Tom Clancy's Ghost

    Ubisoft Officially Unveils 'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint'

    “Breakpoint” is officially the next title in the “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” tactical shooter franchise, and it’s coming out on Oct. 4, publisher Ubisoft revealed in a livestream on Thursday. It takes place on a remote island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean called Auroa, Ubisoft said. Skell Technology — the fictional company that [...]

