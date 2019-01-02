×

Powercast Debuts Wireless Charging Grips For Nintendo Switch

Wireless charging product maker Powercast unveiled new wireless charging grips for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers ahead of CES 2019.

The Wireless Charging Grips for Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers are meant to replace the need for players to dock their Joy-Con controllers to juice them up. Instead, Switch owners can leave them inside these grips to utilize wireless charging instead.

The grips look much like others you see on the market, with contactless wireless charging functionalist that you can use as regular snap-on grips and backup battery packs. Powercast’s Powerharvester receiver and a rechargeable battery are found within the grips, which will allow for about 38 hours of play off of one charge.

When placed within two feet of the PowerSpot RF Wireless Transmitter from Powercast, the grips will connect automatically to begin charging. The grips use Bluetooth Low Energy for intelligent wireless charging, and only use power as needed. As Powercast explains, the grips only request power from the wireless transmitter when the batteries are depleted, and will send signals to stop when the controllers are fully charged.

More information is expected to be shared as Powercast debuts the charging grips at CES 2019 this year in booth #41767 in the Smart Home Marketplace’ Sands Expo. The grips are planned for release in Q3 2019.

