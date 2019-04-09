×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Republican Politician Banned From ‘EVE Online’ Calls Accusations Unfounded

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Former GOP election official Brian Schoeneman is fighting a ban from “EVE Online” in which he was removed for sharing proprietary information to conduct illicit in-game transactions, saying the charges are completely false in a Reddit post.

Schoeneman was elected to “EVE Online’s” Council of Stellar Management last year after campaigning using his real-life experience as a politician along with his extensive experience playing the game, even making a campaign video (above) in which he endorsed his qualifications using his in-game name, Brisc Rubal, which was spotted by Eurogamer.

In response, developer CCP Games have permanently banned Schoeneman’s accounts from the game and removed him from his position as a CSM representative.

“It is with great disappointment that I bring you the following news,” CCP shared in a post on the EVE Online website. “Brisc Rubal has been found to be sharing confidential information with a member of his alliance that was later used by another alliance member to conduct illicit in-game transactions.”

CCP clarified that the charges were brought against Schoeneman by the CSM.

Related

Schoeneman, currently the Political and Legislative Director of the Seafarers International Union of North America, is disputing the charges.

“For those asking, I do not know why I was banned from ‘EVE’ and removed from the CSM,” Schoeneman wrote in a tweet on Monday. “I have asked for clarification and have received none. I categorically deny any wrongdoing and look forward to clearing my name and having my reputation restored.”

Hours after the tweet, Schoeneman wrote a long Reddit post about how he received an email informing him that the ban was for “a breach of the CSM’s non-disclosure agreement.” He wrote that there was no explanation of evidence or grounds for the charges, and stated that he did not provide any proprietary information given to him by CCP to him as a CSM member to anyone.

“As an attorney and a public figure in the United States, my ethics and reputation are regulated by a code of professional responsibility and statutory law, unlike CCP’s opaque community team,” Schoeneman wrote in a Reddit post, which he shared via Twitter on Monday. “As a licensed attorney for nearly a decade, I have never had a complaint filed against me. I have served in positions of public trust in the United States Government and have never had a complaint filed against me. The claims that I would risk my reputation by providing proprietary or otherwise confidential information to members of my own alliance for personal gain are false.”

Schoeneman continued by urging CCP to reverse year-long bans on two other players before explaining that he plans to fight the accusations.

“I will fight these false allegations,” he wrote. “[I will] restore my reputation and seek all avenues for recourse available to me for these reckless actions.”

CCP Games plans to make changes to prevent this type of infraction in the future, according to its post.

“Starting from the next summit,” the developer wrote. “We will impose a rule that prohibits electronics during CSM sessions and will take extra time to educate everyone about confidentiality, insider trading and general do’s and don’ts when it comes to operating under NDA.”

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Gaming

  • Politician Says 'EVE Online' Ban is

    Republican Politician Banned From 'EVE Online' Calls Accusations Unfounded

    Former GOP election official Brian Schoeneman is fighting a ban from “EVE Online” in which he was removed for sharing proprietary information to conduct illicit in-game transactions, saying the charges are completely false in a Reddit post. Schoeneman was elected to “EVE Online’s” Council of Stellar Management last year after campaigning using his real-life experience [...]

  • Difficulty Damages Miyazaki's Masterpiece 'Sekiro'

    Video Game Review: 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice'

    In every entry in From Software’s lauded “Dark Souls” series, after a few hours of hard-won progress, there’s a moment where everything finally clicks into place, where you finally understand its grand, unified design. Past that clarification, the sharp spikes of difficulty don’t seem to sting so badly, and you begin to fathom the chinks [...]

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    PewDiePie Picks DLive as Exclusive Live-Streaming Platform, Will Donate Up to $50,000 to Other Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    PewDiePie, YouTube’s most popular individual creator, is throwing his weight behind DLive — a live-streaming video service that promises far better economic terms for creators than other major platforms. The vlogger-gamer-comedian, whose name is Felix Kjellberg, says he will use DLive exclusively (for the next several months, anyway) to present weekly live-streams. PewDiePie is slated [...]

  • The Division 2

    'Division 2' Disables Daily and Weekly Projects Until Further Notice

    “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” developer Massive Entertainment is disabling its daily and weekly projects until further notice while it works to fix a bug that let players gain multiple rewards. Massive launched “The Division 2’s” first major update, called Tidal Basin, on Friday. It unlocked World Tier 5, heroic difficulty, and a brand-new Stronghold [...]

  • 'Overwatch's' Next Lore Event is Called

    'Overwatch's' Next Lore Event Is Called Storm Rising, Arrives April 16

    Developer Blizzard Entertainment officially unveiled “Overwatch’s” latest lore-centric Archives event on Monday. It’s called Storm Rising and it runs from April 16-May 6. > Accessing archived file… Decryption status: IN PROGRESS Target: Located pic.twitter.com/AUmV8LlUJc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 8, 2019 Storm Rising dives into the backstory of the Overwatch team’s conflict with villain Doomfist. Since [...]

  • Valve Steps In to Correct 'Borderlands'

    Valve Steps in to Correct 'Borderlands' Steam Review Bombings

    Last month, Valve said it will start removing negative off-topic user reviews from a game’s review score on its digital storefront Steam. On Friday, it put its new policy to work by excluding thousands of reviews for Gearbox Software’s “Borderlands” franchise. “Review bombing” is when disgruntled fans try to intentionally harm a game’s sales by [...]

  • Roblox Reaches 90 Million Monthly Active

    Roblox Reaches 90 Million Monthly Active Users

    Massively multiplayer online game “Roblox” now has over 90 million monthly active users, it announced on Sunday. “Roblox” allows users to create and share mini games using Lego-like virtual blocks. Players and creators spend more than one billion hours each month in-game, publisher Roblox said. The MMO is currently focusing on international expansion. It recently [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad