Poker, Hostility System, New Missions in ‘Red Dead Online’ Spring Update

“Red Dead Online” is getting a big spring update on Tuesday that includes new missions, poker, and more, according to a news post from Rockstar.

New missions are available in the Jessica LeClerk saga for both honorable and dishonorable players, according to the post. There are also more characters and mission types coming to the Free Roam Missions.

In addition to new missions, new activities are also coming, including poker. Players can challenge their friends to private games of Hold ‘Em or can compete publicly. Up to six players are supported at the outposts in Blackwater, Saint Denis, Tumbleweed, Valentine and Flatneck Station.

There is also a new Posse Versus Challenge: Competitive fishing. Intra-Posse competitions to catch the biggest fish, shoot the most birds, and gather the most herbs are now available.

A new mode, Showdown, which tasks players with capturing the most land while not losing any of their claimed territory, is also coming to Tuesday’s update.

Rockstar detailed some of what’s to come in Tuesday’s update back in March, including the Hostility System to help with anti-griefing efforts. The update will allow players to choose their play experience in the multiplayer mode by choosing an offensive or defensive style. Just as they sound, offensive style means that players can engage in “hostile contact” with other players, and is set as the default mode. For players who want to Free Roam in peace, the defensive style is “designed to let other players know that you don’t want to tangle with them, as well as minimize opportunities for griefing,” according to the post. Players who choose this style are shown by a shield icon, and can’t be pulled into a PvP mission. They also can’t be melee-attacked or lassoed, and can’t be executed or even targeted with auto-aim. Defensive players will also take less damage from enemy players, and those who attack them will be penalized via the Hostility System. Similarly, those who enter defensive modes and then attack players will be penalized— and pulled out of the mode.

Finally, the massive update comes with a chance to play for PlayStation 4 players who don’t have a PS Plus subscription. The subscription is not needed to play “Red Dead Online” from Tuesday until May 27, according to the post.

The changes to “Red Dead Online” come thanks to player feedback during the beta period, according to the post.

“A massive thank you to everyone who participated during the beta period,” the post stated. “Your feedback has been instrumental in helping us fine tune the game so far with many of your suggestions implemented in today’s update, and we will continue to implement more of your feedback in future updates to come.”

