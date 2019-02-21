New ‘Pokemon TV’ Update Adds New Full Episodes, Unlimited Downloads

“Pokemon TV,” the free streaming app for “Pokemon” animation, received a massive user interface redesign with a swath of new content added to the service.

The newly-revamped “Pokemon TV” app is now home to several seasons of the “Pokemon” anime series. Now, fans can watch every episode from series including “Pokemon the Series: Indigo League,” “Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon,” “Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon — Ultra Adventures,” “Pokemon Generations,” and “Pokemon Origins” in full for free.

The ability to download unlimited episodes and movies has been introduced as well. Any number of episodes can be stored on devices for offline viewers, and will be available for seven days, after which it must be redownloaded to watch again. For a limited time, viewers can also watch the newest part of the “Pokemon” film series, “Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us,” for free.

“We are committed to making Pokémon TV a premier destination for Pokémon animation and look forward to adding more content that will provide an engaging entertainment experience for our fans,” said J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company International.

The update is available now for both iOS and Android users, and will be hitting Pokemon.com, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and some smart TV models in the future.

“Pokemon TV” features a wide variety of episodes from the “Pokemon” animated series as well as movies, and ways to take the content on the go. With the aforementioned new unlimited download feature and seamless viewing across multiple devices, it’s a boon for “Pokemon” fans looking to get caught up with the long-running anime series.