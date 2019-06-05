Watch the Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct Right Here

“Hold your Horsea, Trainers—we know you’re excited for details on [‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’],” the tweet stated. “We’ve been hard at work researching this new region. Wondering when you can learn more?”
A Pokemon press conference will happen today at 6:00 a.m. PST, and you can watch it right here at Variety. The Direct event will offer some details on “Pokemon Sword and Shield,” the upcoming roleplaying Nintendo Switch games announced during the previous Pokemon Direct. Today’s Direct event will be 15 minutes long, slightly longer than the [...]
Publisher Paradox Interactive announced earlier this year it’s working on a sequel to the cult-classic role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines.” Now, a second game based on the popular World of Darkness IP is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year. “Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York” is a single-player [...]
“Minecraft” celebrated 10 years last month, but a special anniversary map is still available for players to enjoy, according to a news post on the official website for the game posted Saturday. The map, made by Blockworks, is a celebration of all things “Minecraft,” the popular sandbox-style game which allows players to craft their own [...]
PlayStation 4 is getting an update to its Party function, with the addition of chat transcription and 16-player groups, Sony announced on the Official Playstation Blog on Tuesday. Users can test out these new features by registering to Sony’s Preview Program, a beta testing program that gives PS4 owners the chance to test out new [...]
Sega Genesis classics “Kid Chamelion” and “Road Rash 2” have joined a growing collection of retro games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini later this year. Sega announced on Tuesday the final 12 games coming to the mini console, which include “Tetris,” “Darius,” “Strider,” “Virtua Fighter 2,” “Alisia Dragoon,” “Columns,” “Dynamite Headdy,” “Monster World IV,” [...]
YouTube is gearing up for an E3 presentation that will last 10 hours this Sunday and will include performances from performers, including Marshmello and Bastille, as well as appearances from game streamers, including JackSepticEye and Markiplier, according to a press release. E3 Live on YouTube is kicking off on Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. [...]
Discord Nitro subscribers can now boost servers which adds extra perks to the communication platform, the company revealed via a video announcement released on Tuesday. The new perk for Nitro users allows them to boost servers with various add-ons like extra emoji slots, higher audio quality, and other bonuses. Basically, improvements that all users in [...]