Watch the Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct Right Here

A Pokemon press conference will happen today at 6:00 a.m. PST, and you can watch it right here at Variety.

The Direct event will offer some details on “Pokemon Sword and Shield,” the upcoming roleplaying Nintendo Switch games announced during the previous Pokemon Direct.

Today’s Direct event will be 15 minutes long, slightly longer than the seven minute Direct videos we are used to.

Little has been said about the upcoming games since their February announcement, but it seems that we may be hearing more about the new Galar region.

“Hold your Horsea, Trainers—we know you’re excited for details on [‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’],” the tweet stated. “We’ve been hard at work researching this new region. Wondering when you can learn more?”