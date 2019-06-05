‘Pokemon Sword’ and ‘Pokemon Shield’ Bringing Giant Pokemon Raids to Switch on Nov. 15

“Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield”, upcoming Pokemon-centric open-world role-playing games, are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, it was announced during Wednesday’s Pokemon Direct.

This new RPG from developer Game Freak will feature an open world in which up to four players can raids against giant wild Pokemon across the Galar region.

New area of the world will feature never-before seen Pokemon including creatures like the Wooloo, a sheep-like character with fluffy fur that can be made into cloth. Gossifleur is a new flowering Pokemon who favors places with clean air and water, and whose pollen has healing properties. When she evolves, she becomes Eldegoss, a cotton bloom who releases seeds that revitalize both people and Pokemon. Drednaw is a particularly difficult new Pokemon who can bite off chunks of rock and iron. Corviknight is a new crow-like Pokemon who functions as a flying taxi and who will take you back to the previous town.

The game includes stadiums in which gym leaders go head to head against challengers.

