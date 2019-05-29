The Pokemon Company Wants to Make Sleeping Fun

The Pokemon Company introduced Pokemon Sleep during its press conference on Tuesday, a new app intended to make sleep more fun.

The Pokemon Sleep app tracks a user’s sleeping patterns and interacts with a game that adjusts based on the sleep received. The game is also compatible with a new Pokemon Go Plus + device that The Pokemon Company announced is in development on Tuesday.

Basically, the company wants to do for sleeping what “Pokemon Go” did for walking.

“In 2016, ‘Pokémon GO’ turned the simple act of walking into entertainment, making the entire world into a game,” a tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account stated. “We’re about to do it again, Trainers—this time, for sleeping.”

This story is developing.