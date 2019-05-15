‘Pokémon Rumble Rush’ Stealth Launches on iOS and Android in Australia

A new Pokémon game just surprised launched for mobile devices in Australia, and it’s coming to the rest of the world soon, The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday.

“Pokémon Rumble Rush” lets players explore islands and capture Pokémon with easy-to-use controls and simple attacks. The islands change every two weeks and can contain stronger and unfamiliar Pokémon. Each island also has a super boss, but players will need to gather a tough team of critters to defeat them. Luckily, they can upgrade their Pokémon on their choice using two types of gears found while exploring — power gears, which boost individual stats, and summon gears, which allow Pokémon to call in backup during a battle.

“As you battle wild Pokémon, some of them will join your team,” The Pokémon Company said. “Keep collecting more Pokémon to build up an assortment of heavy hitters. Plus, the more you collect the same species of Pokémon, the stronger those Pokémon will be when they join you!”

“Pokémon Rumble Rush” is a free-to-start game, which means players will likely have to pay some money to unlock additional features or islands. There are also in-app purchases.

“Pokémon Rumble Rush” was originally called “Pokéland” when it was announced in 2017, according to Eurogamer. But, the game went radio silent shortly after its reveal. The first “Pokémon Rumble” title debuted in 2009 on Nintendo’s WiiWare service. Several other entries in the series have launched since then, including “Pokémon Rumble Blast” in 2011 and “Pokémon Rumble U” in 2013.