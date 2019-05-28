Watch the Pokemon Press Conference Here

A Pokemon press conference is coming Tuesday, and you can watch it right here at Variety. The Pokemon 2019 Press Conference was announced in a tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account on Monday.

It’s not clear what is planned for the conference except that it won’t be any news about “Pokemon Sword and Shield” — that’s coming next week, according to a followup tweet. The conference is streaming from Tokyo, Japan to the official Pokemon Twitch account, but you can catch it embedded below starting at 6:00 p.m. PST:

The news could be related to the popular “Pokemon Go” mobile game or perhaps the curse-breaking “Detective Pikachu” movie. It’s difficult to speculate with a franchise as successful as Pokemon.

“The press conference is expected to cover a number of topics of interest to Pokémon fans,” according to the official Pokemon website.

Got any plans tomorrow? You do now, Trainers! We’ve got some exciting updates to share, and you know what that means: #PokemonPressConference! Tune in at 6:00 p.m. PDT on May 28th to follow the updates live. https://t.co/lcAxqoYQMQ pic.twitter.com/o8VJyrHeKW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 27, 2019

Next Wednesday, June 5, “Pokemon Sword and Shield” are getting their own presser. We haven’t heard nearly enough about the upcoming games since their February announcement, and it seems that we may be hearing more about the new Galar region.

Related 'Tetris 99' Is a Maelstrom of Industry Trends 'Lone Wolf AR' Bringing Fantasy RPG to the Everyday World

“Hold your Horsea, Trainers—we know you’re excited for details on [‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’],” the tweet stated. “We’ve been hard at work researching this new region. Wondering when you can learn more?”

The presentation will be about 15 minutes, and we’ll cover all of the highlights right here at Variety.