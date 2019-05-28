×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch the Pokemon Press Conference Here

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

A Pokemon press conference is coming Tuesday, and you can watch it right here at Variety. The Pokemon 2019 Press Conference was announced in a tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account on Monday.

It’s not clear what is planned for the conference except that it won’t be any news about “Pokemon Sword and Shield” — that’s coming next week, according to a followup tweet. The conference is streaming from Tokyo, Japan to the official Pokemon Twitch account, but you can catch it embedded below starting at 6:00 p.m. PST:

The news could be related to the popular “Pokemon Go” mobile game or perhaps the curse-breaking “Detective Pikachu” movie. It’s difficult to speculate with a franchise as successful as Pokemon.

“The press conference is expected to cover a number of topics of interest to Pokémon fans,” according to the official Pokemon website.

Next Wednesday, June 5, “Pokemon Sword and Shield” are getting their own presser. We haven’t heard nearly enough about the upcoming games since their February announcement, and it seems that we may be hearing more about the new Galar region.

Related

Hold your Horsea, Trainers—we know you’re excited for details on [‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’],” the tweet stated. “We’ve been hard at work researching this new region. Wondering when you can learn more?”

The presentation will be about 15 minutes, and we’ll cover all of the highlights right here at Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Gaming

  • Watch the Pokemon Press Conference Here

    Watch the Pokemon Press Conference Here

    A Pokemon press conference is coming Tuesday, and you can watch it right here at Variety. The Pokemon 2019 Press Conference was announced in a tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account on Monday. It’s not clear what is planned for the conference except that it won’t be any news about “Pokemon Sword and Shield” [...]

  • Games Industry Asks WHO to Reconsider

    Games Industry Asks WHO to Reconsider Gaming Disorder Classification

    Top global gaming organizations are asking the World Health Organization to reverse its inclusion of “gaming disorder” as a disease, according to a press release sent by the Entertainment Software Association on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognized gaming disorder over the weekend as a part of its 11th edition of the International [...]

  • Google Teases Stadia Info is 'Coming

    Google Teases Stadia Info is 'Coming Soon'

    Google is promising that more details on its upcoming game streaming platform, the Stadia, are coming soon, according to a tweet sent out on Friday. We know that the Stadia is anticipated to bring triple-A games to all types of screens without a box console, but we’re still missing some key details. We don’t know [...]

  • 'Katamari Damacy' Creator, Too Kyo Games

    'Katamari Damacy' Creator, Too Kyo Games Set to Keynote BitSummit

    “Katamari Damacy” creator Keita Takahashi and Too Kyo Games will deliver the keynote speeches for the upcoming BitSummit, an annual indie game festival held in Japan, according to a press release. BitSummit 7 Spirits is coming to Kyoto on June 1 and 2, the seventh year of the event which showcases independent games. The lineup [...]

  • Video Game Review: ‘Trover Saves the

    Video Game Review: ‘Trover Saves the Universe’

    Justin Roiland really wants to make people laugh. He’s been doing it for years as the co-creator and lead voice actor of the hit Adult Swim animated show “Rick and Morty.” The bizarre series spawned thousands of catchphrases and impersonations in the three seasons it’s been on the air, or at least it feels that [...]

  • Nvidia, Bethesda Adding Ray Tracing to

    Nvidia, Bethesda Adding Ray Tracing to 'Wolfenstein: Youngblood'

    Nvidia and Bethesda Softworks are working together to bring ray tracing and other next generation technology to “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” according to a press release. The next “Wolfenstein” game will incorporate Nvidia RTX technologies when it launches this summer, including performance-enhancing Nvidia Adaptive Shading— “NAS” for short. Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at Nvidia, commented [...]

  • Playables and Double Fine Creation ‘Kids’

    Playables and Double Fine Creation ‘Kids’ Now Available for PC, Mobile

    “Kids,” a joint effort from Playables and Double Fine Presents, launched Tuesday for $2.99 for mobile and PC, according to a press release. “Kids” is available on the Steam store for PC, on the App Store for iOS, and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The project is an experimental one, meant to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad