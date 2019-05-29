Pokemon Home Bringing Trading to the Cloud in 2020

Pokemon Home, a cloud platform for Pokemon video games is coming 2020, as announced during the Pokemon 2019 Press Conference on Tuesday.
With this new cloud platform, Pokemon trainers can share their progress in a place “where all pokemon can gather.” Regardless of device used, Pokemon Home will be a way to trade pokemon between players– globally or locally.
The service will connect across different games and devices.
This story is developing.
