Niantic Is Making It Easier to Take Photos in ‘Pokémon Go’

Niantic’s augmented reality game “Pokémon Go” is getting a new feature that will make it easier to capture photos of Pokémon in their natural habitats, the developer announced on Monday.

Go Snapshot lets a person take a photo of any Pokémon in their storage. They can access the new photo mode while looking at a specific Pokémon or accessing the camera in their item bag, Niantic said. Once they select a Pokémon, tapping on the screen will release the creature at that spot. They can then move the Pokémon around to find the best angle for their photo or even brush a finger across it to get its attention if it’s distracted.

All of the photos taken with Go Snapshot are saved to a person’s device automatically, Niantic said. Of course, it will be easy to upload those pictures to social media as well, and Niantic has created the #GOsnapshot hashtag for fans who want to share.

There’s no word yet on when Go Snapshot will make its way into “Pokémon Go.” Niantic only said it’s arriving “soon.”

“Pokémon Go” is one of the most popular AR games currently available on iOS and Android. It made an estimated $795 million worldwide last year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. Global player spending on the App Store and Google Play reportedly surpassed $75 million in December alone. Niantic was able to grow the player base throughout 2018 by introducing a number of new features and content, like trainer vs. trainer battles, Pokémon trading, and more.