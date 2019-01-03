×

‘Pokémon Go’ Global Revenue Grew 37% in 2018 (Analyst)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pokemon Go
CREDIT: Courtesy of Niantic

Niantic’s popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go” made an estimated $795 million worldwide in 2018, a 35% increase over the previous year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

The app was aided by a strong December, which saw global player spending on the App Store and Google Play exceed $75 million, Sensor Tower said. That’s a 32% increase compared to the $57.2 million spent during December 2017.

“Pokémon Go” players in the U.S. spent an estimated $262 million last year, representing 33% of all gross revenue. Japanese players accounted for about 30% of gross revenue at $239 million — a 25% increase compared to 2017.

Niantic engaged and grew its player base in 2018 via a number of new features and content. It launched one of “Pokémon Go’s” most-requested features — trainer vs. trainer battles — in December. It also helped Nintendo introduce a new Mythical Pokémon called Meltan in September and introduced two new social features — Pokémon trading and friendships — over the summer. Those last two helped increase activity on the app by at least 35% in less than three months, Niantic said. More than 113 million people reportedly made friends in-game during that period, and more than 2.2 billion gifts were exchanged.

“Pokémon Go” has now earned a total of $2.2 billion in lifetime revenue since its launch in 2016, Sensor Tower said. It predicts a good 2019 as well if “Pokémon Go” continues to maintain its current level of success.

“Should Niantic continue to engage its player base to the degree it did in 2018, it’s possible we’ll see the game surpass $3 billion in lifetime revenue by the end of 2019,” it said.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Gaming

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Global Revenue Grew 37% in 2018 (Analyst)

    Niantic’s popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go” made an estimated $795 million worldwide in 2018, a 35% increase over the previous year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The app was aided by a strong December, which saw global player spending on the App Store and Google Play exceed $75 million, Sensor Tower said. [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 5 Challenges Guide

    Season 7’s week-five challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

  • 'Strange Brigade' Developer Rebellion Acquires TickTock

    'Strange Brigade' Developer Rebellion Acquires TickTock Games

    Independent developer and publisher Rebellion is expanding to four studios with the acquisition of TickTock Games, it announced on Thursday. It acquired the Yorkshire-based studio for an undisclosed sum. The two companies recently collaborated on two projects — the cover-based shooter “Rogue Trooper Redux” and the Nintendo Switch version of “Battlezone Gold Edition.” TickTock has [...]

  • Tyler "Ninja" Blevins poses for a

    Ninja Reflects on $10 Million, 95,000 Kill Year

    There’s not much to discover about Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ personality, lifestyle, or streaming-wife Jess “JGhosty” Blevins in CNN’s end-of-year story on the “Fortnite” phenom, but there sure are a lot of numbers. Ninja tells CNN he earned about $10 million in 2018 through subscriptions, endorsements, and ad sales. He estimates he played about 4,000 hours [...]

  • Retro Shooter 'Dusk' Gets Console Ports,

    Retro Shooter 'Dusk' Gets Console Ports, New Game Modes

    New Blood Interactive and David Szymanski’s first-person shooter “Dusk” is getting a slew of additions in the future, including co-op play, new game plus, console ports, and more. Producer Dave Oshry took to Steam to thank players for supporting the game since its humble beginnings three years ago when creator Szymanski sent over the “Dusk” [...]

  • Taipei to Host HCT World Championship

    Taipei to Host 'Hearthstone' HCT World Championship

    The HCT World Championship is one of “Hearthstone’s” biggest tournaments and it’s coming to Taipei later this year, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced on Wednesday. The event takes place Apr. 25-28. Sixteen of the best “Hearthstone” players will compete for a shot at a $1 million prize pool. Blizzard said it will announce the final roster [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad