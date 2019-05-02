Niantic Reveals Additional ‘Pokémon Go’ Fest Germany Details

Niantic lined out plans and ticketing information for its upcoming “Pokemon Go” Fest in Dortmund this July, including what lies in wait for eager Trainers.

The festival, which takes place from July 4 through July 7 at Westfalenpark in Dortmund, Germany, will feature a multitude of different events. There will be four unique “Pokemon Go”-themed physical “habitats,” photo opportunities, group photos, a costumed Pikachu character meet and greet, and a variety of in-game activities to participate in. Six team lounges to spend time in while relaxing with friends, split up into Instinct, Mystic, or Valor denominations, will be set up throughout the park as well.

Players can also complete Special Research missions within Westfalenpark for a chance at in-game rewards in addition to event-specific challenges that can only be completed at the festival.

“The City of Dortmund has been an incredible partner in bringing a second Pokémon GO real-world community event to their city and Westfalenpark, one of Europe’s most beautiful parks. Pokémon GO Fest Dortmund will give thousands of Trainers around the world an opportunity to explore this unique city, get exercise in the real world, meet and befriend fellow Trainers and more importantly, catch Pokémon together,” said Niantic’s head of EMEA marketing Anne Beuttenmüller.

Related Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress: The Animation' (EXCLUSIVE) 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Beta Live in Australia, New Zealand

Those interested in attending can register fo a chance to purchase tickets via Niantic’s new ticketing system found direct within “Pokemon Go.” Additional details can be found at the official event site.